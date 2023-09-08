Thomas More University is making entering students’ dual credit classes even more lucrative

Thomas More recognizes high school students participating in the University’s Dual Credit program with a new initiative that streamlines the admissions process and provides first-year financial aid.

During their senior year, dual credit students who meet the requirements for undergraduate admission now receive automatic acceptance to the University.

For the upcoming 2024-2025 application year, over 350 current and previous dual credit students benefit from this initiative as they are accepted without having to complete a new application for undergraduate admission. This convenient procedure speeds up the application process for students who choose to transition to Thomas More after high school and allows eligible students to preview their financial aid and scholarship offer sooner.

Thomas More University recognizes that dual credit students tend to be strong scholars and are academically motivated.

The University is committed to helping them find ways to Make it More.

In addition to automatic admission, students are eligible to receive an additional Gemini Scholarship award which provides the incoming student with $200 per dual credit class they successfully complete up to a total of $1,000 (or five courses). The award is applied to their total scholarship offer in their first degree-seeking year at Thomas More. Later this year, students will also be invited to and recognized at an Evening of Excellence dinner hosted at Thomas More.

“We value the contributions our dual credit students make to the Thomas More community,” notes James Catchen, associate director of Thomas More’s Dual Credit Program. “This initiative is just a small way that we can ease our dual credit students’ transition to full-time college learning and make their education more affordable if they choose to continue at the University after high school.”

Thomas More’s Dual Credit program offers eligible high school students the opportunity to take college courses at a reduced tuition rate while exposing them to college rigor, Thomas More’s culture, and more.

The Dual Credit program collaborates with public and private high schools, as well as home schooled students across the region to offer this opportunity. Classes are extended to students at their high school (where available), online, and/or on Thomas More’s campus.

For more information on how students can take advantage of dual credit or for the dates of upcoming information sessions, contact dualcredit@thomasmore.edu.

For more information about Thomas More University, visit www.thomasmore.edu.