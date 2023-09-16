Thomas More University ranked among 2024 Best Colleges in U.S. by Wall Street Journal

Thomas More University has been selected by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) as one of the 2024 Best Colleges in the U.S.

WSJ shared the rankings list of 400 schools in a release on this month. TMU took position 207 among private and public colleges and universities from across the U.S., having the best ranking among local tri-state schools and placing third among the seven institutions on the list from Kentucky.

“The University’s inclusion on the Wall Street Journal’s 2024 Best Colleges is a testament to the high-quality, Catholic Liberal Arts education that we provide at Thomas More,” said TMU President Joseph L. Chillo, L.P.D. “Our outstanding faculty and staff prioritize student success and high impact practices while guiding students to discover the ultimate meaning of life, their place in the world, and their responsibility to others.”

WSJ’s rankings consider how much a college or university improves its students’ chances of graduating on time as well as how much that degree boosts the salary they earn after graduation. The America’s Best Colleges 2024 ranking aims to guide prospective student across the nation while recognizing the colleges doing an outstanding job in higher education.

The final ranking of the top 400 colleges was based on two pillars: student and alumni surveys and student outcomes metrics. To be included in the ranking, a minimum of 50 responses to an initial WSJ student/alumni survey was required in late winter 2022 to early spring 2023. A variety of metrics around student outcomes are used to determine the salary impact vs. similar colleges, the number of years to pay off net price, and graduation rates vs. similar colleges.

An assessment for the level of diversity on campus was also a part of the analysis.

Thomas More students have recently benefited from the on-going physical changes on campus and the many new initiatives supporting student success that have taken place since the launch of the 2021-26 Strategic Plan – Lighting the Way, and the corresponding Second Century Campaign – It’s time for More. The University’s newest academic building has a projected completion date of Spring 2024.

Thomas More also launched several new academic programs and a new core curriculum, the Second Century Core. The overall wellbeing of Thomas More students remains a focus as the University launched Saints Essentials for academic year 2023-2024. Saints Essentials is a health and wellness initiative that covers a multitude of benefits to meet students’ social, academic, spiritual, and physical needs all within the price of tuition.

The University’s athletic programs have also seen change, now competing in year two as provisional members of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division II after four years in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA).

Thomas More University