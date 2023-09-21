Villa Madonna Academy Elementary School among five National Blue Ribbon Schools in Kentucky

The U.S. Department of Education (USED) has announced five Kentucky public schools and two private schools, including Villa Madonna Elemetary School in NKY, have been named as 2023 National Blue Ribbon Schools, based on their overall academic excellence.

The five public schools and their districts are:

• Potter Gray Elementary (Bowling Green Independent).

• Cassidy Elementary School (Fayette County).

• Farmington Elementary School (Graves County).

• Russell High School (Russell Independent).

• Drakes Creek Middle School (Warren County).

The two private schools are:

• Villa Madonna Academy Elementary School (Diocese of Covington).

• Saint Xavier High School (Archdiocese of Louisville).

“I congratulate and thank our newest Blue Ribbon Schools for their hard work to ensure every student has the skills they need for a successful future,” said Kentucky Education Commissioner Jason Glass. “This award shines a light on the dedication of school leaders, staff, teachers, families and communities to strive for, and attain, excellence.”

These Kentucky schools are among 353 schools across the country that were recognized this year. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student groups.

“The honorees for our 2023 National Blue Ribbon Schools Award have set a national example for what it means to raise the bar in education,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “The leaders, educators and staff at our National Blue Ribbon Schools continually inspire me with their dedication to fostering academic excellence and building positive school cultures that support students of all backgrounds to thrive academically, socially and emotionally.”

In its 40-year history, the National Blue Ribbon Schools program has become a trademark of excellence and a symbol of exemplary teaching and learning. National Blue Ribbon Schools serve as models of effective school practices for state and district educators throughout the nation.

The 2023 National Blue Ribbon Schools will be honored at an awards ceremony in Washington, D.C., later this school year.

Kentucky Department of Education