A new less invasive procedure offers alternative to traditional treatment for uterine fibroids

Dr. Mark Hoffman

University of Kentucky

Uterine fibroids, noncancerous tumors that develop in the uterus, are very common.

Most of the time, fibroids do not cause any symptoms or problems, but some may experience:

• Heavy menstruation requiring more than 10 pads or tampons each day

• Periods lasting longer than a week

• Pain or pressure in the pelvic area

• Frequent or difficult urination

• Pain during sexual intercourse

• Constipation, bloating or abdominal swelling

While the exact cause of fibroids is unknown, genetics or changes in hormones can contribute to the growth of fibroids.

Traditionally, fibroids are treated with minimally invasive procedures such as hysterectomy or myomectomy, but a new, less invasive procedure may be an option for those seeking relief.

Transcervical fibroid ablation (TFA) is a minimally invasive alternative to a hysterectomy or myomectomy. The fibroids are treated inside the uterus, so there are no incisions or scars. The Sonata System, used in TFA, combines real-time ultrasound imaging with targeted radiofrequency ablation. One by one, the fibroids are targeted and reduced in size, preserving the healthy uterine tissue and providing quick, long-lasting relief.

TFA can be used to treat almost all symptomatic uterine fibroids. This brief, outpatient procedure preserves the uterus and does not require an incision or anesthesia. Patients can return to work and activities the next day, much sooner than with traditional surgically invasive procedures.

Patients with periods lasting longer than seven days, heavy periods that impact everyday activities, or who feel pain and pressure in their abdomens should talk to their doctor about transcervical ablation.

Dr. Mark R. Hoffman, M.D., is professor of obstetrics and gynecology at University of Kentucky HealthCare.