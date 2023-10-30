Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center to host ‘Sip & Shop’ event Nov. 30 to support school art programs

Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center has announced the return of “Sip & Shop” on November 30 from 4-8 p.m.

Attendees will enjoy seasonal libations, complimentary snacks, and more than 30 vendor tables. Admission to the event is $5 per person, which includes a drink ticket.

Proceeds will support art programming in local schools.

Guests are encouraged to bring a new toy donation for the children served by the Welcome House.

Baker Hunt is currently accepting vendors. A vendor application as well a tickets to the event are available online at www.bakerhunt.org

Sip & Shop will be held inside the Baker Hunt campus, located at 620 Greenup Street in Covington.

Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center