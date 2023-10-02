BCM’s bi-weekly NKY History Hour moves to new day, explores ‘Two Faces of Kentucky Slavery’ October 3

Beginning Tuesday, Oct. 3 Behringer-Crawford Museum’s biweekly history hour segments will move from Wednesday to Tuesday evenings. BCM archaeologist associate and historian Jeannine Kreinbrink will initiate the Tuesday shift with a thought-provoking presentation titled, “Two Faces of Kentucky Slavery: Henry Bibb and John W. Anderson.”

Join Kreinbrink as she discusses the contrasting lives of Anderson, a Mason County slave dealer and Bibb, a Kentucky man born into slavery, Tuesday, October 3, 6:30 p.m. Register and participate in the free virtual presentation online.

Information on how to connect to the Zoom session will be sent after registration. The event will also be streamed live on BCM’s Facebook page. All recordings of past episodes can be viewed at www.bcmuseum.org.

Jeannine Kreinbrink is the President and Senior Partner at K & V Cultural Resources Management, LLC which she co-founded in 2011 with Doug VonStrohe. She has combined a career in cultural resource management with conducting educational and public programs in archaeology, preservation, and history. Her archaeology career began at NKU, volunteering at BCM where she has been Associate Archaeologist since 1981. She began a full time career as an archaeologist in 1986 working on urban archaeology in Covington. Jeannine obtained her MA in 1992 from the University of Cincinnati and has worked as a professional archaeologist ever since.

Jeannine serves on the Board of Directors for the Friends of Big Bone. She helped found and served on the Board of the James A. Ramage Civil War Museum and also taught as an adjunct Professor to the Anthropology and History Departments at Northern Kentucky University from 1997-2014. Currently she serves as the Registrar for the Register of Professional Archaeologists.

NKY History Hour programs take place every other Tuesday evening from 6:30-7:30 p.m.. They are currently free to the public, but may become a BCM members-only benefit in the future. To support NKY History Hour and access many other entertaining and thought-provoking programs for free, join BCM today.

