Caregiving, rising cost of living top concerns for older KY voters as November election approaches

By Nadia Ramlagan

Public News Service

Kentuckians will cast ballots for governor on Nov. 7, and many of the state’s older voters said lack of support for caregiving, retirement savings, inflation, and the rising cost of living are all top concerns.

Gov. Andy Beshear, the Democratic incumbent and Republican candidate Daniel Cameron will both speak at a candidate forum Thursday in Paducah.

Gary Adkins, community volunteer for AARP Kentucky, said the candidates are proposing different solutions to tackle the issues.

“We are in the process of trying to get voter information out for the questions that we posed to the Republican and Democratic candidates for governor,” Adkins explained.

Beshear said in a recent AARP Bulletin interview he favors increasing Medicaid payments for in-home services to support caregivers. Cameron said reducing individuals’ tax burden would help caregivers.

Unpaid caregiving by Kentucky’s more than 600,000 caregivers is valued at more than $8 billion, according to AARP state data.

Adkins pointed out health care costs continue to burden Kentucky residents 50 years and older.

“We want to try to decrease the cost and the expense of medicines,” Adkins emphasized. “One of the good things that we’ve had out of the legislature recently was the passing of reduction and the cost of insulin.”

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 7, and voters will need a photo ID. All registered voters can cast a ballot early and in person from Nov. 2-4. The deadline to request a mail-in absentee ballot is Oct. 24.