City of Florence announces locations for DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Oct. 28

The Drug Enforcement Administration will host its National Prescription Drug Take Back Day at locations across the country October 28, and the City of Florence will offer two locations to participate.

During the event, the DEA and its partners agencies will collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs. For more than a decade, the event has helped Americans easily rid their homes of unneeded medications—those that are old, unwanted, or expired—that too often become a gateway to addiction.

Take Back Day offers free and anonymous disposal of unneeded medications at close to 5,000 local drop-off locations nationwide.

The Florence Police Department will hold National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Saturday, October 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m in the north parking lot of the City of Florence Government Center, located at 8100 Ewing Blvd. and the Florence Kroger Marketplace, located 7685 Mall Road.

In partnership with local law enforcement agencies, Take Back Day has removed 8,650 tons of medication from circulation since its inception.

Collection sites will not accept syringes, sharps, and illicit drugs. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain sealed in their original container. The cap must be tightly sealed to prevent leakage.

For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or the Take Back Day event, visit

www.DEATakeBack.com or contact the Florence Police Department at 859-647-5420.

City of Florence