Conner volleyball team gets long-awaited victory in 9th Region tournament match to reach semifinals

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Conner is the only district runner-up that made it to the final four of the 9th Region volleyball tournament by winning its match in the opening round on Sunday at Cooper High School.

The Cougars, ranked No. 18 in the latest state coaches poll, defeated Highlands, 25-17, 25-18, 19-25, 25-12, in the closest match of the day to post their program’s first region tournament victory in more than 20 years. St. Henry, Ryle and Notre Dame all won their first-round matches by 3-0 scores.

Conner’s semifinal opponent at 7:30 p.m. Thursday will be Notre Dame, the top ranked team in the state poll and last year’s state champion. The Pandas have a 13-0 record against 9th Region opponents this season, including a 3-0 win over Conner on Sept. 14.

The first region semifinal match on Tuesday will be St. Henry vs. Ryle at 6 p.m. In the coaches poll, St. Henry is No. 6 and Ryle is No. 9. Three weeks ago, St. Henry defeated Ryle, 3-0, in a regular season match.

North Oldham and Simon Kenton are the top teams in the 8th Region tournament bracket, according to the coaches poll. If both of them win first-round matches on Tuesday, they’ll meet in the region semifinals on Wednesday at Eminence.

The two local teams in the 10th Region tournament at Harrison County will face opponents they didn’t play during the regular season in the opening round. Scott takes on Bourbon County at 7:45 p.m. Monday and Scott faces George Rogers Clark at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Volleyball region tournament schedules

9TH REGION AT COOPER HIGH SCHOOL

Tuesday

St. Henry (30-8) vs. Ryle (24-12), 6 p.m.

Notre Dame (28-5) vs. Conner (28-9), 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

Championship match, 6:30 p.m.

8TH REGION AT EMINENCE HIGH SCHOOL

Monday

Woodford County vs. Oldham County, 6 p.m.

Henry County vs. Grant County, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday

North Oldham vs. Collins, 6 p.m.

Simon Kenton vs. Eminence, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Semifinal matches, 6 and 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

Championship match, 7 p.m.

10TH REGION AT HARRISON COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL

Monday

Bracken County vs. Pendleton County, 6 p.m.

Scott vs. Bourbon County, 7:45 p.m.

Tuesday

Harrison County vs. Augusta, 6 p.m.

Campbell County vs. George Rogers Clark, 7:45 p.m.

Wednesday

Semifinal matches, 6 and 7:45 p.m.

Thursday

Championship match, 6:30 p.m.