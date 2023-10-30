Covington (like most NKY cities), announces hours for Trick or Treat — and some safety precautions

Whether you pass out candy or accompany your kids on the annual trek in search of some, here’s the official news: Trick or treat hours in the City of Covington will take place 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Most NKY cities follow the same schedule, but check the website of your city to be certain of the rules.

So… start putting those costumes together, buying that candy, clearing your sidewalk and/or steps of obstacles, carving those pumpkins, cueing up the scary music, and doing whatever else it is that you do to prepare.

As always, City officials stress the need for caution and common sense rules to keep children safe.

Some general safety tips for trick or treating:

• Be careful crossing streets. • Adults should accompany young children. Older children should travel in groups. • Stop only at houses with an outside light on. • Decorate costumes and bags with reflective tape or stickers. • Be wary of masks that obstruct vision. (Use face paint and makeup instead.) • Have kids carry glow sticks or flashlights to help them see and be seen by drivers. • Costumes shouldn’t cause kids to trip. • Drivers need to slow down and be alert.

City of Covington