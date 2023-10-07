Covington Police Department’s Bookworms Halloween Bash at Barb Cook Park will offer free books for kids, fun activities

By Andy Furman

NKyTribune reporter

She’s at it again. Another event, trying to unite Covington’s kids, parents and residents. That’s what Rachel White does.

This time it’s the Halloween Bash, set for October 23.

That’s not the only thing Rachel White does for Covington. In fact, make that Sgt. Rachel White for Covington’s Police Department.

And the event – Covington’s Police Department’s Bookworms Halloween Bash.

“We’re set for Barb Cook Park, 2709 Ashland Avenue, 6-7:30 p.m.,” Sgt. White told the Northern Kentucky Tribune. “It’s free to the public, and we’ll have books to hand out as well as pumpkin painting for the kids.”

The ‘Book Thing’ is a year-round program instituted by Covington’s Police Department – and the brainchild of – guess who – Sgt. Rachel White.

“It’s all about promoting as well as developing good will for the neighborhood kids, their friends and a safe place to hang-out.”

This is the second year for the Halloween Bash, and White said the event attracted around 100 kids a year-ago. “We just had to continue it,” she said. “We truly had a blast last year; the parents not only loved it, but appreciated having a safe Halloween event,” White said.

White said the Bookworms Program started in the spring of 2002.

“We wanted to bridge the gap between the community and the police department. It moved from coloring books, to stickers and now reading books.”

And tentatively, the fire department, Redemption Church, Northern Kentucky CAC, and Art Equals will be at the event with candy and activities, according to White.

“We’ll have at least five off-duty officers attending,” she said, “And hopefully more will join with their families.”

But Sgt. White, why Bookworms?

“Well, many families can’t afford to buy books, and Bookworms fulfills a need,” she said. “It also aids in the future of our education as the literacy rate in Covington has been lower than in other areas; and it decreases crime – something we’re always concerned with.”

The Covington PD Bookworms Halloween Bash will be the third event for Covington’s Big Blue this year.

White says on-deck is the Sleigh Bells and Sirens gala, which includes a Christmas party and shopping, with kids selected to attend from area schools.

“Everyone has been receptive to all our events,” White said. “And people are even starting ask about them. We’ve increased our interest as well as participation at each one.”

As for Bookworms – the next one is set for the Spring of next year.

But you can never tell what Sgt. White may be planning.