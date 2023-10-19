Governor announces plan for transparent noise barrier pilot project on Brent Spence Bridge corridor

Gov. Andy Beshear announced plans for a pilot project to determine whether transparent noise barriers within a section of the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor in Covington can effectively block traffic noise without obstructing the view.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) will install the barriers along about 1,000 feet of the east side of Crescent Avenue between Fifth and Ninth Streets in Covington. Crescent Avenue runs roughly parallel to I-71/75 near the city’s riverfront. Residents will be able to judge how the barriers look and perform and decide whether they should be installed in other areas.

The move is another step forward in supporting the construction of the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor project and is in response to concerns from residents and local governments about construction noise along the Interstate Highway 71/75 corridor in the cities of Covington, Fort Michell and Fort Thomas. At the same time, the city of Covington wanted to preserve its famous views of the Ohio River and Cincinnati skyline, which traditional, nontransparent noise walls could obstruct.

“The Brent Spence project is going to improve one of the nation’s great commercial corridors, transform Northern Kentucky and supercharge this region’s growth and development,” Gov. Beshear said. “At the same time, we are making sure to listen to our communities and explore ways to mitigate any increased traffic noise. This transparent noise barrier could be a win-win solution to block noise without obstructing this region’s signature views.”

A KYTC contractor, MAC Construction & Excavating Inc., will begin work on the $4.2 million noise wall pilot project this month, first clearing brush and performing other site preparation work. MAC will build the necessary retaining walls over the winter and install the see-through panels after the first of the year.

“This is yet another example of how the Transportation Cabinet, under the direction of Secretary Jim Gray and Gov. Beshear, is taking the time to sit down with local leaders, listen to our concerns and work to address them,” Covington Mayor Joe Meyer said. “We look forward to seeing these transparent noise barriers erected so we can gauge how well they work.”

Though transparent barriers might come to be incorporated into the $3.6 billion Brent Spence Bridge Corridor project, the pilot project is separate and independent.

“Transparent barriers conceivably could be used in many other places around Kentucky,” Secretary Gray said. “The Brent Spence Bridge Corridor presented an opportunity to try them out.”

“The Brent Spence Bridge megaproject is just that – a complex but vital effort decades in the making that will yield incredible economic results for Kenton County and Northern Kentucky,” said Sen. Chris McDaniel of Ryland Heights. “There are many components to making it a reality, but at the end of the day, our constituents matter most. The transparent sound barrier is a great example of local and state governments being responsive to its constituents.”

While in Covington, Gov. Beshear also presented $8.6 million to expand broadband access in Owen County, $2.7 million for career and technical education in Grant County and $1.1 million for other awards benefiting Campbell, Grant and Pendleton counties.

Transportation Progress in Northern Kentucky The Brent Spence Bridge Corridor project is one in a series of projects that are transforming transportation in a booming Northern Kentucky.

A few examples:

• Innovative intersections, known as double crossover diamonds, on Kentucky Highway 338 (Richwood Road) at I-71/75 and at the Mt. Zion Road exit from I-71/75. The design eliminates the need for drivers to make a left turn into oncoming traffic, greatly reducing the chances of a collision.

• A new interchange design on Richwood Road – a single-point urban interchange – that eliminates two at-grade railroad crossings and left turns against traffic.

• Widening of Mt. Zion Road to nine lanes from three, creating space for a raised median, new turn lanes and new through lanes.

• Widening of Mineola Pike between Donaldson Highway and Interstate Highway 275, along with new curbs, gutters, sidewalk and a multiuse path.

• Widening of Donaldson Highway from Houston Road to Mineola Pike, along with new curbs, gutters, sidewalk and a multiuse path.

• Widespread resurfacing of I-275 and Interstate Highway 471.

“Our people are our most precious cargo,” the Governor said. “With these projects, we’re improving Kentuckians’ safety on the road, while also increasing efficiency.”