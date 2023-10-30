High school football playoffs begin this week with local teams facing off in three Class 1A games

By Terry Boehmker
NKyTribune sports reporter
High school football playoffs begin this week with local teams facing off in three of the four first-round games on the Class 1A, Region 2 bracket.
The matchups include Dayton at Brossart and Bellevue at Ludlow with both of those games scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday. On Saturday, Newport will be the home team for a 1 p.m. game against Holy Cross, but the site has not been officially announced.
There’s a possibility that Saturday’s game will be played at Newport Stadium, which has been closed for reconstruction since the beginning of the season.
Brossart has a seven-game win streak and 10-5 record against Dayton. The series began in 2007, the first year that Brossart fielded a varsity football team. The new program lost to Dayton, 56-0, that season.
The two teams opened the season against each other for several seasons, but they didn’t schedule a game this year. In 2022, Brossart defeated Dayton, 28-18.
Ludlow clobbered Bellevue, 56-14, in a regular season game on Sept. 29 to extend its win streak to seven games in their series. Last season, Bellevue had to forfeit its game against Ludlow due to a lack of varsity players.
Both teams hired former players as head coaches this year. Ludlow has a 6-4 record under Woody McMillen and Bellevue is 4-6 under Chad Montgomery.
Newport edged Holy Cross, 44-42, last Friday in the final regular season game for both teams. Newport has won three games in a row and enters the playoff rematch with a 7-3 record. The Wildcats finished 3-8 the last two years.
Cooper has a Class 5A playoff game at home against Collins at 7:30 p.m. Friday. If the Jaguars win, it will be head coach Randy Borchers 100th career victory. He has a 99-103 record in 17 seasons overall, including a 92-90 mark in 15 seasons at Cooper.
High school football playoff games
THURSDAY
Newport Central Catholic (6-4) vs. Trimble County (3-7) at CovCath, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Dayton (4-6) at Brossart (5-5), 7 p.m.
Bellevue (4-6) at Ludlow (6-4), 7 p.m.
Danville (0-10) at Beechwood (9-1), 7:30 p.m.
Fleming County (6-4) at Lloyd (9-1), 7:30 p.m.
Greenup County (6-4) at Covington Catholic (10-0), 7 p.m.
Conner (5-5) at Scott County (8-2), 7:30 p.m.
Collins (6-4) at Cooper (8-2), 7:30 p.m.
South Oldham (6-4) at Highlands (9-1), 7:30 p.m.
Dixie Heights (4-6) at Woodford County (6-3), 7:30 p.m.
Louisville Southern (4-6) at Ryle (6-4), 7 p.m.
Campbell County (3-7) at Bullitt East (8-2), 7:30 p.m.
Louisville Fern Creek (6-4) at Simon Kenton (5-4), 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
Holy Cross (5-5) at Newport (7-3), 1 p.m.