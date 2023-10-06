Initial round of awards announced for construction of network of electric vehicle charging stations

Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday announced the first round of awards for developers to design, build, operate and maintain a statewide network of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations.

“With 21 projects in the sector announced so far during my administration, we have solidified Kentucky as the EV battery production capital of the United States,” said Gov. Beshear. “With so much EV production happening right here in the commonwealth, we want Kentuckians to be able to reap the benefits. Today, we are taking a major step forward on our mission to have a statewide electric vehicle charging network.”

Thanks to federal funds, private matching funds and a state-issued request for proposals, six qualified developers have been approved for nearly $10.9 million in funding under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program. The funding will go toward the construction of 16 public charging stations along 11 Alternative Fuel Corridor groups, under an implementation plan approved by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA). A full list of approved developers and locations is available at transportation.ky.gov.

Each charging station must have at least four chargers and be accessible to the public around the clock. A second set of contract proposals is now awaiting technical review.

The awards announced Thursday allow developers to begin the initial phases of the project, including design, utility coordination, environmental review and ordering equipment. Developers have 90 days to meet certain conditions and then a project agreement will be executed.

Under Kentucky’s deployment plan, the Direct Current Fast Charging (DCFC) stations must be open to the public at all times and power any non-proprietary EV model. They also must be no more than 1 mile from a designated corridor and no more than 50 miles apart. A second RFP will be issued to fill in the gaps.

An estimated 37 DCFS stations will be needed to build out Kentucky’s portion of the NEVI program. The initial build-out is required by federal law to be along Kentucky interstates and parkways that FHWA has approved for designation as Alternative Fuel Corridors.

Those selected to develop sites within the statewide network will be required by contract to operate and maintain the stations for five years after construction is completed. This will promote the long-term performance of the EV network according to NEVI requirements established by FHWA. Federal formula funds from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law of approximately $70 million will support Kentucky’s initiative, with a match by private-entity funds.

Visit EVCharging.ky.gov for more information about the program.

