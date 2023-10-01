It’s National Protect Your Hearing Month — learn about noice-induced hearing loss; take precautions

Whether you are at work, home, school or an event, the Kentucky Commission on Deaf and Hard of Hearing (KCDHH) wants you to learn how to protect yourself and others from noise-induced hearing loss (NIHL) during National Protect Your Hearing Month in October.

According to the Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA), 12.5% of children between 6 and 19 years of age have hearing loss as a result of listening to loud music, particularly through earbuds at unsafe volumes. Just like with any other danger, it is important for parents to learn about noise-induced hearing loss and take steps to protect children.

It is also important to note that people of all ages can develop hearing loss. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, hearing loss is the third most common chronic health condition in the U.S. Kentucky ranks fourth per capita nationally in people identified as deaf or hard of hearing, according to the U.S. Census Bureau 2023 Annual Disability Statistics Collection.

In addition, noise-induced hearing loss is one of the most common work-related illnesses in the United States. Each year, an estimated 22 million U.S. workers are exposed to hazardous noise levels at work, according to the Hearing Loss Association of America.

Prolonged exposure to noises above 85 decibels can lead to permanent hearing damage over time. To put that in perspective, power tools and lawn mowers are about 90 decibels, while a jack hammer is about 130 decibels.

Noise sampling is one of the many free services offered by the Education and Labor Cabinet’s KYSAFE program that employers can use to improve the health and safety of their workplace. To find out more about noise sampling and other consultative services, contact 502-564-3070 or visit kysafe.ky.gov. For more information about occupational noise exposure, visit the U.S. Department of Labor Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

“I urge employers to take advantage of our free, confidential KYSAFE consultation services to evaluate the health and safety of their work environment, including noise sampling to detect hazards,” said Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet Secretary Jamie Link. “Prevention and awareness are the keys to protecting your hearing because once you have noise-induced hearing loss, there is no cure.”

The Kentucky Commission on Deaf and Hard of Hearing also recommends that everyone learn the signs of hearing loss and get a hearing test if they suspect they have a hearing loss. Noise is considered dangerous if you have to shout over background sound to be heard, it is painful to your ears, it makes your ears ring during and after exposure, or if you have decreased or “muffled” hearing for several hours after exposure. Most people do not know that noise exposure is cumulative so exposure to loud noise over time can also damage hearing.

Here are a few of the signs of hearing loss:

• Misunderstanding people;

• Asking people to repeat themselves;

• Difficulty understanding someone on the telephone;

• Speaking loudly; and

• Increasing the radio or television volume.

The average person is born with about 16,000 hair cells within their inner ear that allow the brain to detect sounds. When hair cells are damaged, they can’t send information about sound to the brain. Since people can’t grow new hair cells to replace damaged ones, hearing loss from noise is permanent.

If you take precautions, you can help prevent noise-induced hearing loss by making these simple lifestyle changes:

• Keep the volume low on music systems, smartphones, tablets, computers and TVs, and set maximum volume levels on devices used by children and teens.

• Avoid or limit exposure to excessively loud sounds.

• Move away from the source of loud sounds when possible.

• Limit noisy environments such as concerts, playing in a band, target shooting and hunting, using lawnmowers, leaf blowers and woodworking tools.

• Use hearing protection devices such as earplugs when it is not feasible to avoid exposure to loud sounds or reduce noise to a safe level.

• If you’re a parent, carry hearing protection for your little ones and be a hearing health role model by wearing them yourself.

“We need to address hearing loss early as it negatively affects people of all ages when left unaddressed. If you suspect that you or someone you love has a hearing loss, we urge you to get screened. The Kentucky Commission on Deaf and Hard of Hearing is here to help you navigate the many services and resources that are available to you,” said Anita Dowd, acting executive director of the commission.

Kentucky Commission on Deaf and Hard of Hearing