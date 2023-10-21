John Schickel: Theft is a real crime, and lessened penalties have had tragic consequences

It has become fashionable for the soft-on-crime crowd to talk about theft as if it is not a serious crime. Around the country, and even here in Kentucky, we have lessened the penalties for theft. The result has been tragic consequences.

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) Editorial Board published an opinion column entitled “The Retail Theft Rampage Gets Worse,” in which it talks about how retail theft has harmed small and large businesses alike. Big box stores’ stock prices have decreased and locations have closed in major cities. Small businesses have been harmed the most, and some Kentucky businesses have closed because of retail theft. Our small business owners are not financially equipped to endure the losses caused by this theft.

“We cannot continue operating these stores because of theft and organized retail crime threatening the safety of our team and guests and contributing to unsustainable business performance,” an executive with Target was quoted as saying in the WSJ’s Sept. 27, 2023 column.

The reason for this is obvious. Thanks to the soft-on-crime folks, there are no real consequences for theft.

Here in Kentucky, as in most states, most people convicted of theft do not even spend a day in jail. This is wrong.

Justice demands that thieves be punished for their crimes. Groups like Right on Crime, the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and others that have pushed for reduced penalties have simply been wrong, and businesses, notably small businesses, have suffered. High theft rates lead to homelessness and deteriorating neighborhoods, and deteriorating neighborhoods lead to deteriorating communities and cities, harming the people who live there.

Let’s hope prosecutors and legislators in the future demand accountability for these real crimes.

Sen. John Schickel, R-Union, represents the 11th Senate District in northern and central Boone County. He is Senate Licensing and Occupations Committee chair. He also serves as a Senate Banking and Insurance, Judiciary, and Natural Resources and Energy committee member.