Kentucky Symphony Orchestra’s 32nd season starts Saturday at NKU’s Greaves Hall

The Kentucky Symphony Orchestra begins its 32nd season Saturday at NKU’s Greaves Concert Hall, starting at 7:30 p.m.

The first of five performances this season is “Dr. Divertimento.”

Experiences unplugged party music spanning 200 years with divertimenti — light-hearted orchestrall entertainmen from 1776 to 1988– from the courts, ballet, and orchestral music by Mozart, Bartok, Bernstein, and Stravinsky.

There’s a post-concert wine reception included.

The Saturday evening program will open with Mozart’s Divertimento in D for oboe, horns and strings followed by Bartok’s Divertimento for strings. Following intermission, Stravinsky’s homage to Tchaikovsky will bring the entire orchestra on stage for the Divertimento from The Fairy’s Kiss, before closing with Bernstein’s rambunctious Divertimento, written for the Boston Symphony.

While not quite the zaniness of Spike Jones, Tom Leher, Ray Stevens, or Weird Al Yankovic, Dr. Demento — whose college thesis compared operas of Berg and Debussy — would likely approve of the KSO’s whimsical pairings and program title.

For additional info and tickets, visit kyso.org or call 859-431-6216.