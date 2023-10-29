Learning Grove Early Learning Center at Erlanger-Elsmere earns Family Friendly Certification

Learning Grove Early Learning Center at Erlanger-Elsmere has been awarded a Family Friendly Certification from the Prichard Committee’s Kentucky Collaborative for Families and Schools.



“Schools and centers that attain this certification are pledging to actively engage families as crucial participants in their children’s education,” said Brigitte Blom, president and CEO of the Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence. “Learning Grove exemplifies this commitment, having consistently worked to incorporate family engagement practices. We’re thrilled to add them to the growing number of schools making this commitment.”

As part of the certification process, a multidisciplinary team consisting of families, teachers, and administrators used a self-assessment tool to evaluate the center’s family engagement performance. This team evaluated practices, identified key areas for improvement, and integrated new practices designed to elevate its family-friendly rating.

“Learning Grove is deeply rooted in family partnership,” said Learning Grove CEO Shannon Starkey-Taylor. “We appreciate the Prichard Committee for the recognition, and for putting the work in to elevate family partnerships as a priority for centers and schools, early childhood and beyond, across Kentucky.”

The Family Friendly Certification is awarded by the Prichard Committee’s Kentucky Collaborative for Families and Schools after applications are reviewed and scored by a working group of families, educators and community organizations. The group is focused on increasing open communication, learning opportunities and shared decision-making power across the Kentucky education system.

The Kentucky Department of Education includes the Family Friendly Certification in its school report card as evidence of effective family engagement.

Learning Grove leads with empathy and dedication to provide high quality services prenatally through college and career. To learn more visit www.learning-grove.org. Learning Grove is a nonprofit that has been providing educational services in Northern Kentucky and Southwest Ohio for over 40 years as Children, Inc. and Cincinnati Early Learning Centers.