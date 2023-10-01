Life Learning Center to hold graduation ceremony for those completing transformational skills program

On Saturday, October 14, Life Learning Center (LLC) will host their third graduation ceremony of 2023, celebrating the Members who have completed LLC’s transformational skills program, Foundations for a Better Life.

Guests will witness a traditional graduation ceremony.

Graduates will don caps and gowns and be recognized with Pomp and Circumstance.

Honored speakers include representatives from the graduating class and Covington Mayor Joe Meyer.

This is the first time many of these individuals will have completed something meaningful, making the ceremony much more significant. The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. and will take place at 20 West 18th St., Covington.

Immediately following the ceremony, there will be lunch and a merit celebration.

The event is open to the public, and community members are encouraged to attend. The meal is reserved for only those individuals who RSVP in advance. RSVPs can be made at https://forms.gle/QnbT2eyfVrcHvza4A and must be received by Friday, October 6.

The mission of Life Learning Center is to deliver an innovative, holistic, integrated continuum of education and care to assist individuals in overcoming challenges and barriers, allowing them to step up to their highest potential.

By helping people learn, secure, and sustain a better way of living through gainful employment, LLC is building a caring and serving community.

Life Learning Center’s transformational skills program, Foundations for a Better Life, focuses on addressing five domains of life: Physical, Financial, Spiritual, Emotional, and Relational. The curriculum assists low-income, unemployed, and underemployed individuals in identifying and overcoming the barriers they are facing. In addition, LLC serves as a focal point of resources for community-based recovery support, including peer support, a diverse array of recovery support groups, employment supports, and life skills training necessary for employment retention. Life Learning Center is a place where people regain a sense of meaning; at Life Learning Center, people learn how to live life with purpose and intention.

