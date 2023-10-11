NewCath boys soccer team snaps another losing streak in opening match of 9th Region tournament

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Putting an end to losing streaks has become a habit for the Newport Central Catholic boys soccer team this season.

On Tuesday, the Thoroughbreds won their first 9th Region tournament match since 2019 when they edged Cooper, 3-2, in the opening round of the eight-team playoffs at Covington Catholic.

Junior midfielder Jonathan Green scored all three goals for the Thoroughbreds, including the game-winner in sudden death overtime that came on a header off a corner kick. Green had a total of four goals this season coming into that match.

Last week, NewCath (16-5) won its first 36th District title since 2015 and the team snapped a 14-game losing streak against long-time rival Highlands in the regular season. If the Thoroughbreds win their match against Dixie Heights (8-9-2) at 5 p.m. Thursday at Boone County, they’ll play in the 9th Region championship game for the first time since 2013.

NewCath hasn’t won a boys soccer region title in the post-season playoffs since 2011 when local teams competed in two four-team regions.

In other 9th Region boys first-round games on Tuesday, defending champion Ryle defeated Holy Cross, 2-0, Dixie Heights knocked off Holy Cross, 4-2, and Highlands came from behind to beat Covington Catholic, 3-2.

Dixie Heights sophomore Trevor Bolte scored three goals in his team’s victory to give him 14 on the season. The winning goal for Highlands came off a header by senior Zach DeSylva.

In boys 10th Region tournament matches on Tuesday, Brossart defeated Mason County, 10-0, and Campbell County defeated Montgomery County, 6-0, to advance to the semifinals on Thursday.

Soccer region tournament schedules

9th REGION BOYS AT BOONE COUNTY

Thursday

Newport Central Catholic vs. Dixie Heights, 5 p.m.

Highlands vs. Ryle, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Championship match, 2 p.m.

8th REGION BOYS AT CARROLL COUNTY

Wednesday

Simon Kenton vs. North Oldham, 6 p.m.

Collins vs. South Oldham, 8 p.m.

Thursday

Championship match, 6 p.m.

10th REGION BOYS AT BROSSART

Thursday

Brossart vs. George Rogers Clark, 5:30 p.m.

Campbell County vs. Harrison County, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Championship match, 1 p.m.

9th REGION GIRLS AT NOTRE DAME

Wednesday

Cooper vs. Dixie Heights, 5:30 p.m.

Notre Dame vs. Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Championship match at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

10th REGION GIRLS AT GEORGE ROGERS CLARK

Wednesday

Campbell County vs. George Rogers Clark, 6 p.m.

Brossart vs. Pendleton County, 8 p.m.

Thursday

Championship match, 7 p.m.