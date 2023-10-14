Newport Central Catholic reaches $13 million milestone in ‘Looking Up Capital Campaign’

Newport Central Catholic High School (NCC) has reached a significant milestone in its ‘Looking Up Capital Campaign,’ having successfully raised over $13 million to date. This achievement marks a historic moment for NCC.

The campaign’s impact on the school has been transformative. As Principal Kenny Collopy said, “We are so grateful to Bishop Iffert for his dedication to this campaign and to those who have supported the future of our school by improving our programs, resources, and facilities. The experience of our students, staff, and alumni will be improved for decades to come.”

Notable accomplishments from the campaign include:

● Elimination of School Debt: NCC proudly achieved the total elimination of its $1.2 million school debt in April 2023.

● Science Learning Center: The launch of a brand-new, state-of-the-art facility is slated to open in January 2024, which, as Collopy states, will “improve NCC’s ability to teach and graduate the strongest science students in its history.”

● Infrastructure Upgrades: Funds allocated for pivotal improvements to assets such as HVAC systems, roofing, and the main entryway. These projects are anticipated to start in Spring of 2024.

● Athletic Complex: Anticipated groundbreaking in Spring 2024, once 50% of the funds are in hand. The venue will serve as an on-campus multi-purpose athletic complex, set to bolster NCC’s athletics and strengthen its role in the community.

Collopy continues, “This campaign is a testament to the care of our community on The Hill and the progress our school is experiencing.”

NCC has experienced a 10% increase in overall enrollment for the 2023-24 school year, surpassing projections from its Strategic Plan to 2030. The freshman class is made up of students from 22 different middle schools. The reputation of NCC is rippling beyond the traditional geographic areas of the community and capturing the attention of those from northern and southern Campbell County and across the Licking and Ohio Rivers. This campaign is also monumental, as it includes six of the largest gifts in the school’s history – allowing NCC to see immediate impact.

While celebrating this significant achievement, Collopy stresses that the work is not yet complete.

“We are building a stronger NCC that will serve students and families for the next 100 years,” he stated. “All of this and so much more are now realized, but we still have work to do. Our alumni, parents, and friends’ financial support is needed now more than ever. We are hopeful that our loyal NewCath family will continue to support the Looking Up Campaign. In large part, this means that new pledges will continue to be made and fulfilled in years to come. We have a total of $17 million in needs and wants within our Master Plan and as many of us know, unforeseen costs can arise. We are counting on our community to take us to the next level.”

For those wishing to support the continued efforts of the ‘Looking Up Capital Campaign’, and learn more about how these funds are making a lasting impact at NCC, please visit www.ncchs.com.