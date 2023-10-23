Newport’s thriving Red Hot Promotions celebrating 20 years in the advertising and marketing business

Red Hot Promotions – a powerhouse in the advertising and marketing industry marks twenty years in business with an experienced team and iconic work.

The company started in a basement, and in 2005, found its forever home in Newport.

Red Hot Promotions specializes in the branding of promotional products and custom apparel. With a wealth of experience-based knowledge, the company helps its clients create a cohesive brand image.

After two decades of business, they have a long roster of satisfied clients. From hiring their first employee in 2004 to managing and executing their first international project, on site, Red Hot Promotions has cultivated partnerships with local, regional, and global businesses.

Firmly rooted in Northern Kentucky, Red Hot Promotions founder, David Dalton, remains closely involved with the local community. He and his team volunteer at many local non-profit events including Adopt a Class, Holly Hill, Junior Achievement, and Master Provisions – to name a few.

“I am so happy to celebrate with David Dalton and his team at the Think Shop and Red Hot Promotions on their 20th year of work in the region,” says Pat Frew, Director of the Covington Business Council, “The Think Shop was very helpful in creating a revised logo and brand that communicated the energy we were building in NKY’s largest City.”

From basement beginnings to becoming globally known, Red Hot Promotions continues to push the boundaries of creativity and marketing strategies that drive results.

The mayor of Newport, Tom Guidugli, says, “I am thrilled to celebrate 20 years of Red Hot Promotions. They have consistently demonstrated a remarkable commitment to their clients and community. Their work has reshaped local businesses and contributed to Newport’s economic growth. Here’s to two decades of innovation, creativity, progress, culture, and many more to come.”

2023 also marks the tenth business anniversary of the sister company, The Think Shop. The Think Shop is an independently owned, Northern Kentucky-based, full-service creative agency. They create innovative and engaging brand communications for various industries such as businesses, schools, and organizations.

For a company of fewer than twenty people, The Think Shop has the experience to handle the branding, design, and advertising needs of an extensive list of clients.

“Finding the right team members has always been a top priority, and the reason for our success,” says Dalton, “Culture is key and I have always hired people who are genuine, hard-working, and of course, fun. My team is what makes everything that we do – possible.”

The team is excited about the future ahead and the projects and relationships they’ll build. For more information on Red Hot Promotions and its services, please visit https://www.brand-elevation.com/.