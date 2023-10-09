News briefs: Kenton County Kid’s Fun Day, Duke Energy Site Readiness, Wich Doctor in Newport

Kenton County’s Kid’s Fun Day

Kenton County Parks & Recreation will host a Halloween Happenings Kid’s Fun Day & Character Trail on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 1-3 p.m. at Middleton-Mills Park at Shelter House #2. The event is an opportunity for kids of all ages to meet a few friendly characters and get a sweet treat. Enjoy the family-friendly event filled with fun activities and crafts.

Admission is a non-perishable food or personal care item donation for Be Concerned.

Those interested in volunteering for this year’s event can register now at https://bit.ly/kcprcatalog. Children over the age of 13 are permitted to volunteer but MUST remain with an adult at all times. Included in volunteer activities:

• Setting up and work the event

• Friendly characters to welcome the guests as they enter the park and on the trail

• Lead games/activities

• Managing check-in

• Organizations to host an informational table while providing sweet treats.

Middleton-Mills Park is located at 3415 Mills Rd., Covington.

For more information, please contact Rhonda Ritzi at Rhonda.Ritzi@KentonCounty.org.

Duke Energy’s Site Readiness Program

Duke Energy has selected two properties in the Greater Cincinnati region for inclusion in the company’s 2023 Site Readiness Program, which identifies, evaluates, and improves high-potential business and industrial sites for economic development. It also markets these properties nationally to companies seeking to expand or relocate their operations. Since 2010, Duke Energy’s Site Readiness Program has resulted in $2.5 billion capital investments and 5,010 new jobs for Ohio and Kentucky, attracting companies to the region, such as Nestle Purina, Coca-Cola, Carvana and Shape Corp.

“The Duke Energy Site Readiness Program ensures our communities have the resources and support they need to spur future economic development,” said Amy Spiller, president of Duke Energy Ohio and Kentucky. “By collaborating with regional partners, we’re helping bring new jobs and capital investments to Ohio and Kentucky.”

In the Greater Cincinnati region, Duke Energy works with consultant Site Selection Group and local engineering firm Bayer Becker. It also partners closely with REDI Cincinnati and BE NKY Growth Partnership, as well as with local community governments and other utilities.

The Ohio and Kentucky sites receiving grants under the 2023 Site Readiness Program include:

• The Atrium at I-75 Site – Located at 5880 Cincinnati-Dayton Road in Liberty Township, a new interchange is expected to increase access and create opportunities for growth in the region.

• The Tackett Site – 200 acres located at 13360 Dixie Highway, which falls on the line between Boone and Kenton Counties.

For 19 consecutive years, Duke Energy has been recognized as a top utility for economic development by Site Selection magazine. In 2022 alone, Duke Energy’s economic development efforts contributed to $23 billion of capital investment and 29,000 jobs across the six states it serves.

New Wich Doctor opens in Newport

Wich Doctor Newport Co-Owners Josette Campbell and Shelby Campbell (mother and daughter-in-law) were surround by family and friends, celebrating the Ribbon Cutting ceremony with city officials.

This is a sister location to its shop in Florence. Both locations use all the same ingredients, procedures, and recipes. Both locations are locally and family-owned.

Wich Doctor Newport is a sandwich shop featuring freshly made to order single and double deckers, baked and pressed sandwiches, chicken sausage gumbo, a soup of the day, along with a selection of cookies, brownies, or muffins. There are also grazing boxes for a handy lunch on the go, and catering options.

For additional information including menu items, visit getwichdoctor.com