NKCAC offering Low-Income Energy Assistance Program fall subsidy starting Nov. 6

Starting November 6, Kentucky households can apply for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Fall Subsidy.

Applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis through December 15 or until designated funds have been expended.

LIHEAP Fall Subsidy is available at NKCAC serving 8 Counties. Individuals should apply through their local Neighborhood Center or visit nkcac.org.

NKCAC Neighborhood Centers

LIHEAP Fall Subsidy provides households with a one-time benefit, ranging from $34 to $274, depending on housing category, fuel type used for heating, and income level. Benefit can be applied towards home heating cost for electric, natural gas, propane, coal, wood, or fuel oil.

Benefits are paid directly to the household’s fuel vendor. Prior LIHEAP assistance does not impact a household’s eligibility. Households must meet eligibility requirements, including income eligibility of up to and including 150% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines.

Kentucky’s Community Action Agencies operate LIHEAP in partnership with Community Action Kentucky and the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services who receive the funding as a pass-through block grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

For more information about LIHEAP, including contact information for all local Community Action agencies, please visit the Community Action Kentucky website at www.CAPKY.org.

For more than 55 years the Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission has connected Northern Kentucky: urban to rural, young to old, education to electricity. NKCAC offers tools, training, and support to help Northern Kentuckians thrive. Serving more than 30,000 individuals each year, NKCAC uncovers dynamic pathways toward a brighter tomorrow.