Who, what, where, when, why and how. Those journalism tenets are as fundamental today as ever. But the Digital Age has coupled them to a new set of challenges. Once trusted sources of news face accusations of bias and get labeled “fake news.” Newspapers, a daily ritual in 20th Century American homes, are fewer in number in the 21st Century.

Digital versions struggle to find the resources required to cover City Hall or the school board. Agenda-driven websites have moved into the void. And, now, a new player has come on stage: A.I.

No one knows these challenges better the Julie Pace, the executive editor of the Associated Press. With 20 years of experience as a journalist, Pace has had a front row seat for the media revolution.

Now she is leading the AP’s adaptation to the challenges, even as she oversees the new service’s coverage around the world.

Pace is Northern Kentucky University’s 2023 AP speaker, continuing a 15-year tradition of bringing an AP journalist to campus to discuss current events, public affairs and how AP covers them. Pace’s talk is titled “Journalism in the 21st Century: Rising to the Challenge.”

“It’s not an exaggeration to say that Julie Pace is among the world’s most influential journalists. What she and her team decide to cover sets the agenda for newspapers, television stations, web sites and even the pundits,” said Mark Neikirk, executive director of NKU’s Scripps Howard Center for Civic Engagement. “This is a chance for our community to hear directly from Ms. Pace about how she and her fellow journalists at AP are facing the challenges that rise because of today’s mistrust of media. You don’t want to miss this year’s AP lecture at NKU.”

The talk will be on Nov. 9 at NKU’s Griffin Hall and is part of the Scripps Center’s Six@Six Community Lecture Series. The event is co-hosted by the Northern Kentucky Forum, which is a partnership of the Scripps Center with the public library districts of Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties to bring civil, civic discussion of public affairs to Northern Kentucky.

The talk is free but a reservation is recommended. You can choose to attend virtually but registration is required to do so.

Lecture is from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 9 at NKU’s Griffin Hall Digitorium.

RSVP at Six@Six Tickets – Contact Details (eventsair.com)