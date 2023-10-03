NKWD completes six-month renovation project at South Reservoir of Fort Thomas Treatment Plant

The Northern Kentucky Water District (NKWD) announced the completion of a major restoration project on the South Reservoir at their Fort Thomas Treatment Plant.

“Source water from the Ohio River is pumped into our reservoirs before undergoing treatment,” said Lindsey Rechtin, president/CEO of NKWD. “And over time, dirt and sediment naturally found in the river water settles to the bottom and builds on itself which reduces the water storage capacity.”

For the last 30 years, NKWD used several methods to remove sediment without taking the reservoir out of service, but it was determined that, due to the high volume, it would need to be drained. During the six-month project, 65,000 tons of sediment was removed from the reservoir. Last year, NKWD completed a restoration project on the North Reservoir, also located at the Fort Thomas Treatment Plant, and removed 128,000 tons of sediment.

These restoration projects have increased NKWD’s water storage capacity by roughly 24 million gallons and will eliminate daily turbidity, or water cloudiness, spikes which will result in annual chemical savings.

“Our staff have done an incredible job on these projects. I am appreciative of their dedication and of the support of our board members,” noted Rechtin. “I also want to thank the City of Fort Thomas for their support and the community members who live near the reservoirs for their patience and understanding.”

Later this year, NKWD will begin working on a restoration project on the North Reservoir at their Memorial Parkway Treatment Plant.

For more information about NKWD, visit the website at www.nkywater.org.

Northern Kentucky Water District