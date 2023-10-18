NKY-based Prysmian Group named among TIME and Statista’s World’s Best Companies of 2023

Prysmian Group, an energy and telecom cable company based in Highland Heights, has been named among the top quarter of the World’s Best Companies of 2023 by TIME and Statista.

The 750 named companies were chosen based on a formula of revenue growth, employee-satisfaction survey and rigorous environmental, social and corporate governance — ESG, or sustainability — data. Prysmian ranked 172 on the list with an overall score of 85.76 and a sustainability ranking of 145.

“At Prysmian, we are building on momentum, tackling important global issues from enabling smart cities to powering the world’s most sustainable infrastructure,” said Andrea Pirondini, CEO of Prysmian Group North America. “Sustainability remains the cornerstone of our mission, and our strategic direction remains steadfastly aligned with this commitment.”

2023 has yielded Prysmian products designed to positively impact North America’s grid hardening efforts, including its breakthrough E3X robotic technology. The robot system enhances energy transmission efficiency, safety and sustainability. The technology applies heat-dissipating E3X coating to existing power lines to reduce power grid congestion, unlocking capacity by 15-25 percent for utilities.

Beyond addressing the immediate needs of the grid, Prysmian invested in research and development to support the shift toward renewables and invested in facilities across the region to increase capacity in both the energy and telecom sectors.

Prysmian has also emphasized employee engagement, regularly conducting employee satisfaction surveys that lead to meaningful organizational change

The company recently announced an investment of $4 million to cover the increasing cost of insurance for its employees, ensuring that if employee retain the same plan and coverage levels, they will not see an increase in medical premiums for 2024.

Prysmian also announced a new paternal leave policy, which offers birthing parents 16 weeks of paid leave — 14 weeks of childbirth recovery time and two weeks of bonding time. Non-birthing and adoptive parents receive two weeks of bonding time to care for a new child.

The company launched BE IN, an innovative share-incentive plan for more than 25,000 Prysmian employees and reaffirmed its commitment to hiring at least 500 women in STEM roles by 2030.

“We are proud to say that at Prysmian, we prioritize our employees’ wants and needs, with a variety of initiatives aimed at creating a workplace that makes our employees feel valued,” said John Andrews, vice president of human resources for Prysmian Group North America. “We are thrilled to see our company listed as one of the world’s best places to work; it means these initiatives help instill a sense of fulfillment and satisfaction in our employees’ careers.”

For more information about Prysmian Group, visit na.prysmiangroup.com.

Prysmian Group North America