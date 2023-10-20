Notre Dame girls, Ryle boys advance to state final four with high-scoring wins in quarterfinal matches

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

The ultimate goal of every soccer coach is getting players working together so well that they control the flow of a game. That’s what Notre Dame did Thursday and came away with a 10-0 win over South Laurel in the quarterfinal round of the girls state tournament.

Notre Dame coach Brian Woeste said he was “insanely proud” of the Pandas’ performance in the home field victory that gives them a 21-3-2 record going into a state semifinal match against Louisville Assumption (19-2-3) at 7:30 p.m. next Thursday at Lexington Lafayette High School.

“They just want to win and they want it for each other,” Woeste said of his players. “That’s one of the key elements of a successful team, and what I think can be a championship team.”

Eight players scored in the win that matched the Pandas’ highest goal total of the season. The team leader was senior Eva Dozier, who got her third goal to make it 10-0 with 26 minutes left on the clock and end the game on the mercy rule.

After the first half ended with Notre Dame holding an 8-0 lead, Dozier was one of the few starters still on the field during the second half. Senior goalkeeper Hannah Renaker got to play a forward position and scored the first goal of her high school career on a header off a corner kick by senior Ellie Hayob.

“It was just so much excitement I felt like I couldn’t breath,” Renaker said. “It was the best day of my life, aside from when we win state.”

Notre Dame’s list of goal scorers also included seniors Kim Woeste and Carlyn Tranter, juniors Cameron Kirtley and Scarlett Cogswell and sophomores Kaleigh Bruggemann and Heyob.

On the defensive end, the Pandas limited South Laurel to just one shot on goal and that came four minutes before the game ended.

“I’m so proud of everybody on this team,” Dozier said. “Anybody who steps on the field just gives 110 percent and I don’t think we’d be here without our deep bench. Every player just has that passion and that emotion and we’re putting it all out on the field.”

Louisville Sacred Heart (19-2-3) defeated Bowling Green, 2-0, in a quarterfinal game that was delayed by rain and lightning on Thursday. The Pandas’ first loss of the season came against Sacred Heart, 4-1, on Aug. 12.

But on one on the Notre Dame team knew who their next opponent would be when they left the field on Thursday.

“In all truthfulness, I don’t care who it is,” said coach Woeste. “We’re going to come out and play the way we play, give it 100 percent and live with the result one way or the other. We’ve shown through out the season we’re good enough to play with anybody. Whether it’s Sacred Heart or Bowling Green, I like our chances.”

Ryle boys continue unbeaten streak with 6-0 win over North Laurel

The Ryle boys soccer team made it to the state semifinals for the fourth time in the last seven years with a 6-0 win over North Laurel in a quarterfinal match on Thursday at Ryle.

It was the 22nd win with one tie in the last 23 matches for the Raiders (22-2-1), who will play Louisville St. Xavier (22-3-3) in a semifinal match at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Lexington Lafayette High School.

St. Xavier was state runner-up last year and won the 2020 state championship. Ryle lost in the semifinals in both of those tournaments.

Ryle took a 4-0 lead in the first half against North Laurel. Senior defender Owen Schierberg got the scoring started in the seventh minute when he blasted a long free kick that glanced off the goalkeeper’s hands and into the net.

The Raiders’ next three goals were scored by Diego Hoenderkamp, Josh Line and Anes Smajlovic. Line got another goal in the second half and Cooper Neace capped the scoring. It was the 16th shutout of the season and seventh in eight playoff games for the Raiders.

High school soccer state tournament schedules

BOYS GAMES AT LEXINGTON LAFAYETTE

Wednesday, Oct. 25

McCracken County vs. Ashland Blazer-Lexington Lafayette winner, 4 p.m.

Ryle vs. Louisville St. Xavier, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Championship game, 4 p.m.

GIRLS GAMES AT LEXINGTON LAFAYETTE

Thursday, Oct. 26

Bardstown Bethlehem vs. Boyd County, 4 p.m.

Notre Dame vs. Louisville Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Championship game, 7:30 p.m.