Out-of-School program expanded at Holmes High School’s 21st Century Community Learning Center

Holly Simkonis, CLC coordinator at HHS, is bringing a bevy of new programming this school year to Holmes High School’s 21st Century Community Learning Center through a one-year infusion of federal money earmarked for out-of-school time programming.

The funding supports addressing learning loss that occurred during closures and remote learning during the pandemic through the implementation of evidence-based interventions, such as summer programming, extended days, and comprehensive out-of-school time programming.

“This funding allows for an expansion of programming before school, after school, and during summer, including targeted study tables and intramural sports,” said Ashley McClure, associate director for Covington Partners.

“It is our hope that by offering an even greater number of opportunities for students during out-of-school time, we will see an increase in student participation, resulting in a positive culture, fewer behavior referrals, increased school attendance rate, and increased GPA of those students in regular attendance.”

Simkonis’ plans for the school year include an extensive enrichment program through a variety of community partners, including Elementz (music creation classes), Busy Being (yoga classes), Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center (art and cooking classes), and The Carnegie (acting and improv classes).

Simkonis plans to add Club MMA with mixed martial arts and the You Matter Club (a social-emotional learning experience to teach empathy, connection, and philanthropy) for the second school quarter.

She is also excited to start intramural sports at the high school, starting with indoor soccer and pickle ball this quarter and adding basketball in the spring.

Covington Partners