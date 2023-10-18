Prep Sports Report: Notre Dame soccer player gets three goals in team’s state tournament victory

By Terry Boehmker
NKyTribune sports reporter
Notre Dame entered the girls state soccer tournament with 18 players on its list of scorers this season, but none of them had ever gotten three goals in one game until Tuesday.
Junior midfielder Riley Robertson posted the Pandas’ first trifecta during a 5-0 win over George Rogers Clark in the opening round of the state playoffs. The three goals gives her nine on the season, the second highest total on a team that has relied on balanced scoring to carry it to 20-2-3 record.
Notre Dame advances to the state quarterfinals and will play at home against South Laurel (14-6-0) on Thursday. The state semifinals and final are scheduled for Oct. 26 and 28 at Lafayette High School in Lexington.
Two years ago, Notre Dame claimed its fourth state championship in girls soccer. The Pandas didn’t get to the state playoffs last season, but they earned a return trip last week by outscoring three 9th Region tournament opponents, 8-1.
On Tuesday, Robertson got her first goal at the six-minute mark and sophomore Ellie Heyob made it 2-0 midway through the first half. In the final 27 minutes of the second half, Robertson scored twice and Heyob netted another goal.
Senior midfielder Hannah Knapke had a pair of assists. The other goals came off passes by Maya Tully, Eva Dozier and Kate Lenihan. Notre Dame posted its 11th shutout of the season and fourth in the last six matches with senior Hannah Renaker and sophomore Joelle Hentz as goalkeepers.
Beechwood volleyball advances to region for first time since 2017
Beechwood ended a five-year losing streak against Holy Cross in the 35th District volleyball tournament with a 3-1 win on Tuesday that puts the Tigers in the 9th Region tournament for the first time since 2017.
The other seven teams that won district semifinal matches on Tuesday to earn 9th Region tournament berths are defending state champion Notre Dame, Ryle, Conner, St. Henry, Dixie Heights, Highlands and Newport Central Catholic.
After the district finals are played on Thursday and Friday, a draw to determine first-round pairings for next week’s 9th Region tournament at Cooper High School is scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday.
Campbell County and Scott made it to the 37th District final to qualify for the 10th Region tournament. Simon Kenton will be one of eight teams in the 8th Region tournament.
Ludlow is one win away from long-awaited district football title
Ludlow hasn’t won a Class 1A district title in football in well over 25 years, but the Panthers are in position to do that Friday when they play a home game against Holy Cross.
Over the last two weeks, Ludlow won district games against Trimble County and Brossart while Holy Cross went 1-1 against those two teams. The Panthers will finish first in the district standings if they win again on Friday. If they lose, there could be a three-way tie for the top spot.
This is Ludlow’s first season under head coach Woody McMillen. After getting off to a 1-3 start, the Panthers won four in a row. They held Trimble County and Brossart to one touchdown in their last two victories.
Two sophomores are Ludlow’s offensive leaders. Running back Dameyn Anness is averaging 98 yards rushing and quarterback Jackson Mays is averaging 84 yards passing per game.