Road report: KYTC District 6 gives a heads up on projects underway; look for closures, delays

KYTC District 6 reports on the following projects underway this week in the area. This is advisory only and subject to change without notice, as weather or other unforeseen circumstances can occur. Watch for delays, closings — and road workers.

DISTRICTWIDE

VARIOUS ROUTES: Districtwide thermoplastic retrace is in progress. Contractors will waterblast existing intersection markings (stop bars, crosswalks, turn lane arrows). Crews will work from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. This year, crews will primarily work on routes around Campbell, Kenton and Grant Counties.



I-471 RESURFACING UPDATE

Thursday, Oct 12:

• On I-471 southbound — There will be a double right lane closure from the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge to the I-275 interchange. Ramps to I-275.

• On I-471 northbound – There will be a single right lane closure from US27/Sunset Dr to the KY 8 ramps.



Friday, Oct 13:

• On I-471 southbound — There will be a double right lane closure from the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge to the Ramps to I-275.



• On I-471 southbound – There will be a single right lane closure from US27/Sunset Dr to the KY 8 ramps.

Weekend Blitz: from Friday, Oct. 13 at 8 p.m. to Monday, Oct. 16 at 5 a.m.

• I-471 northbound – There will be a single left lane closure from US27/Sunset Dr to Memorial Pkwy.

Unless otherwise noted, the listed nights of work above will require a single lane closure at 8 p.m., and a double lane closure at 11 p.m. All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. Lane/Ramp closures will be in place from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. These dates/times are weather permitting.

Monday, Oct. 9th to Saturday, Oct. 14th:

I-275 Eastbound — from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. — Double left lane closure for diamond grinding from KY237 to Mineola Pike.

BOONE – KENTON COUNTIES



• KY 536 (Mt. Zion Road) Corridor 13.2 – 14.7/ 0 – 1 mile-marker – The road is being widened from two to four lanes between U.S. 25 (Dixie Highway) and KY 1303 (Turkeyfoot Road). Watch for flaggers and a single lane closure in the work zone. Two roundabouts will be built: one at the intersection of Mt. Zion and Sigmon Lane and on Mt. Zion Road approximately one-third of a mile west of Turkeyfoot Road. Project completion is the end of 2023.

GALLATIN – CARROLL COUNTIES

• Interstate 71 Northbound/Southbound 38.82 – 59.86 mile points – A emergency maintenance project, addressing base failures, milling and resurfacing on portions of I-71 is now complete.

GRANT-KENTON COUNTIES

• Interstate 75 Northbound – 164-169.4 mile points – A resurfacing project is underway on I-75 northbound from one mile south of the Crittenden exit to the Boone/Kenton Co. line. Crews will be working on pavement repairs and resurfacing, drainage repairs, guardrail work, cross slope correction and erosion repairs. Motorists should expect northbound traffic to be down to two lanes in the project area during daytime hours. Ramp modifications are in place at the Crittenden exit on-ramp to I-75 northbound requiring a faster merge. Motorists are advised to drive carefully on the ramp and through/near the work zone. Crews performed a traffic switch. Traffic was shifted to the right two lanes of I-75 south of the project area. Work on the northbound lanes of I-75 is expected to take place through the end of 2023. In 2024, crews will address any remaining work on northbound lanes, and then switch to southbound lanes in the same project area. This project is expected to be completed by November 2024.

BOONE COUNTY

• U.S. 42 – 10.6 – 11.3 mile points – A new access point is being added on U.S. 42 westbound between Sweet Harmony Lane and Fowler Lane. Crews will be working on adding a right turn lane to the future Union Promenade development from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with the work requiring a single lane closure and occasional delays to traffic.





• U.S. 25 (Dixie Highway) — 10.60 — 10.92 mile points — A resurfacing project will begin on Sunday, Oct. 8. Crews will be resurfacing U.S. 25 between U.S. 42 and KY 1017 (Turfway Road). Due to the depth of work, this portion of road will have lane closures 24/7 until the project is completed. During the daytime hours of 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., motorists should expect a single lane of traffic to remain open in each direction. During the hours of 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., a single lane of traffic will be open on U.S. 25. The direction of traffic not able to access U.S. 25 during the overnight construction period will detour on Main Street in Florence. The project is expected to be completed Wedensday, Nov. 15.



• I-275 – 1.58 – 7.25 mile points – A resurfacing project on I-275 is underway. The project will include partial/full-depth concrete patching and diamond grinding. Additionally, the KY 3076 (Mineola Pike), KY 212 (Airport Access Road), and KY 237 (Hebron) on/off exit ramps will be resurfaced. The project will require the off-ramp from I-275 westbound to KY 212 (Airport Access Road) to be temporarily closed on pre-approved scheduled weekends. Traffic may be reduced to one lane in each Weeknights from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. and weekends from 9 p.m. Friday, until 5 a.m. the following Monday.

The contractor will maintain a minimum of two lanes of traffic in each direction at all other times. The project is expected to be completed by June 30, 2024.



• I-71 – 69.92 – 76.43 mile points – the overnight maintenance project has been completed.



• US 42 – 10.1 – 12.66 mile-marker – A resurfacing project on US 42 between Beechwood Lane/Harvey Quast Drive and north of KY 536 (Mt. Zion Road) is nearing completion. Final thermo striping is currently in progress.



• KY 536 (Hathaway Road) 9.2 – 9.6 mile point – a widening project on KY 536 from Spruce Lane to Canoe Drive is in progress. Crews will be working on the south side of KY 536 from 9 a.m. t o 3 p.m. to provide a new access point to the Ballyshannon subdivision. Temporary traffic signals have been removed and the project area is open to two way traffic. Flaggers will be on-site during working hours to guide motorsits around the work area. This project has a completion date of November 2023.



• KY 3060 (Frogtown Road) 1.4 – 2.03 mile points – A safety improvement project on KY 3060 from Donora Drive to Station Lane is in progress. Crews will be working from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on a project to straighten the curve east of Triple Crown Blvd., improve sight distan ce, improve drainage by adding culverts, and resurface the road in the project area. Daytime single lane closures will be in place. Flaggers will be in place on both ends of the construction site to guide traffic safely through the work zone. This project has a completion date of November 2023.

• Intersection of KY 236 (Donaldson Highway) and Cox Avenue – The entrance to Cox Avenue from Donaldson Highway is now open and work is complete.



• KY 236 (Donaldson Highway) 0.0 – 1.6 mile-marker – A widening and safety improvement project on KY 236 (Donaldson Highway) between KY 842 (Houston Road) and KY 3076 (Mineola Pike) is in progress. The project will widen the 2-mile stretch of road to five lanes with curb and gutter, including two through-lanes in each direction with a center turn lane. A sidewalk and multiuse path also will be added.

PROJECT UPDATE (9/21): Crews are actively working on paving a diversion road within the project limits. Motorists should be on the lookout for an occasional single lane closure when needed during paving operations. These closures are likely to take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mon – Fri.



• KY 3076 (Mineola Pike) 0.0 – 0.9 mile-marker – A widening and improvement project on KY 3076 (Mineola Pike) is in progress. A new traffic diversion is in place on Mineola Pike. The two-lane traffic diversion runs south of the existing Mineola Pike from Olympic Boulevard to Circleport Drive. The traffic diversion will be in place for 3-4 months. The project will widen the road to 5-lanes and add a sidewalk on the southside of the road and a multiuse path on the northside. Two lanes of traffic will be maintained throughout the project. Motorists should watch for crews and equipment in the work zone. This project has a estimated completion date of Late Summer 2024.



• I-71/75 SB and NB (178 – 169.4 mile-marker) – A resurfacing project on a 6-mile section between Mt. Zion Rd (KY 536) interchange and the I-71/75 split in Walton is now complete.

• KY 536 (Mt Zion Road) Double Crossover Diamond (DCD) interchange – This project is now complete. Crews will still be in the project limits working on corrective work through the end of 2023.

• KY 338 (Richwood Road) Double Crossover Diamond (DCD) interchange – This project is now complete. Crews will still be in the project limits working on corrective work through the end of 2023.





BRACKEN COUNTY

• KY 9 (AA Highway) – 9.93 – 12.95 mile points – A resurfacing project is underway on KY 9 from the north end of Locust Creek Bridge near KY 1159 extending north to 0.64 miles south of KY 1109. Crews will be milling and paving in the project area between the hours of 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. A single lane closure will be in place, and a flagger will guide traffic through the work zone during working hours. This project is expected to be completed by Oct. 15, 2023.



• KY 1951 (South of Snag Creek Road) 2.44 mile marker – KY 1951 is closed at Snag Creek. The road will be closed to through traffic until further notice to repair the bridge. Please take alternate route.



• KY 8 (Mary Ingles Highway W) 3.59 – 13.95 mile-marker – A safety improvement project on KY 8 from Willow Creek Road to Big Bracken Creek bridge just east of KY 19 is in progress. Motorists should expect traffic impacts during different phases of construction within the project limits.

PROJECT UPDATE: A single lane began to allow crews to repair a slide in the project limits. Temporary traffic signals are currently on-site to direct traffic around the work zone , which will be in operation 24/7. The slide repair work is expected to be completed by Oct. 30, 2023.

CAMPBELL COUNTY

• I-471 Northbound/Southbound) – 0.0 – 4.75 mile point – A resurfacing project will begin on Monday, July 31. This project will include resurfacing I-471 northbound and southbound, exit on/off ramps, the ramps from I-275 to I-471, and a small portion of KY 471 on the southern end of the project. This will entail overnight and weekend lane closures. Weekend work is underway. Lane closures will be permitted during the following times: On I-471 Northbound/Southbound: Weekdays: single lane closures between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Traffic may be reduced to one lane beginning at 11 p.m. All lanes must reopen by 5 a.m. Weekends: beginning Friday at 8 p.m. through Monday at 5 a.m., traffic in a single direction of I-471 may be reduced to one lane.

Only one closure in a single direction may be in place at any time.

Exit Ramps:

All work on two-lane ramps will be performed using part-width construction while maintaining one lane of traffic.

Single lane closures on two lane ramps can take place between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Overnight single lane ramps may be closed between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. No two ramps in the same direction will be closed the same evening.



• KY 8X (Dave Cowens Drive, Fairfield Avenue, Clay Street, Sixth Avenue) – 0.391 – 2.634 mile points – Two resurfacing projects are underway. Crews will be working on KY 8X from Park Avenue to KY 6335. The contractor plans to do most of the resurfacing work Monday through Friday between the evening/overnight hours of 8 p.m. and 7 a.m. Some minor operations requiring a single lane closure may be necessary on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. One lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction at all times during construction. Lane closures will only be required during working hours. Crews will begin by addressing base failures on KY 8X in Bellevue and Newport, and then will work east on KY 8X through Dayton. Signage will be posted on KY 8X warning motorists in advance of no street parking while the project is ongoing. Motorists are encouraged to find alternate parking on side streets in accordance to city parking regulations. Flaggers will be in place to guide traffic safely through the work zone. Motorists should drive slowly through the project area, and watch for trucks entering/leaving the work zone during working hours. These resurfacing projects are expected to be completed by Wednesday, Nov. 15.



• U.S. 27 (Alexandria Pike) – 16.33 – 16.51 mile point – The widening project on U.S. 27 from Johns Hill Road to Marshall Lane is now complete.



• KY 9 (AA Highway) – 12.43 – 14.93 mile points – A resurfacing project on KY 9 is in progress. Paving operations are now complete. Crews are now working on installing thermoplastic markings and final striping work. Motorists should expect single lane closures during the working hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. One lane of traffic in each direction will be maintained at all times during working hours. The project is expected to be completed by Nov. 15, 2023.





• KY 1120 (North/South Fort Thomas Avenue) – 3.8 – 5.8 mile point – A resurfacing project on KY 1120 beginning near Highlands High School to U.S. 27 is in progress. A majority of the work on this resurfacing project is complete. There is one small section that was delayed due to utility work in the area. On Thursday, Oct. 4. Crews are working on the last section of resurfacing. A single lane closure will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. One lane in each direction will be maintained at all times. Flaggers will be used for traffic control through the work zone. This project has a completion date of mid-October.



CARROLL COUNTY

• KY 36 (Owenton Road) – 8.132 to 8.998 mile points – A preventative maintenance project on KY 36 is in progress. The cape seal project will take place on KY 36 from US 42 to KY 227. Crews will be working between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Flaggers may be used to guide traffic safely through the work zone during working hours. The project is expected to be completed by Friday, Oct. 13.



• KY 36 – 2.182 – 8.132 mile points – A safety improvement project has started on KY 36 from the intersection of Hunter Heights Road to the intersection with U.S. 42. Crews will be working on ditching, drainage, and seeding work between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Temporary traffic signals will be installed, at both ends of the work zone to direct traffic. The signals will be in operation 24/7. This project is expected to be completed by June 24, 2024. Pavement repairs/operations and other improvement items will take place next Spring. More information to follow on that work.



HARRISON COUNTY

• Old Lair Road (CR 1124) – A bridge replacement project on Old Lair Road (County Route 1124) has began. A road closure will remain in place until the end of April 2024. A signed detour will be in place to guide motorists around the work zone.



KENTON COUNTY



• KY 16 (Pride Parkway) – 10.73 – 12.98 mile points – A preventative maintenance project (microsurface) on KY 16 from KY 3716 (Taylor Mill Road) extending north to the south end of the I-275 overpass bridge is now complete.





• KY 1829 (Richardson Road) – 1.26 – 2.225 mile points – A daytime single lane closure as part of an ongoing safety improvement project. Richardson Road will be down to one lane between the working hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. from Bramblewood Drive to Circlewood Drive. Flaggers will be in place to guide traffic safely through the work zone. Crews will focus on ditching/shouldering, replacing guardrail, and replacing culverts to improve drainage. The project is expected to be completed by October 15, 2023.



• I-71/75 Southbound – 190.54 to 191.76 mile points – A safety improvement maintenance project is underway. Crews will work on the bridge deck of I-71/75 southbound to level out a bump in the road. Work will be performed between the hours of 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Motorists should expect a double lane closure throughout the project area. The merge for the double lane closure will begin on the north end of the Brent Spence Bridge in Ohio. This project is expected to be completed by Friday, Oct. 13. The on-ramp from KY 8 (West Fourth Street) to I-71/75 southbound will remain open; however, this exit ramp traffic will continue in the right lane to the U.S. 25 (Pike Stret/12th Street/MLK Jr. Blvd) exit. The left lane of this collector-distributor system on to I-71/75 southbound will be closed, and motorists will be required to take the Pike Street exit. Motorists will be able to continue straight on Bullock Avenue, which will then take them to I-71/75 southbound. The I-71/75 Texas Turnaround will remain open. The off-ramp from I-71/75 southbound to Pike Street/12th Street/MLK Jr. Blvd (exit 191) will be CLOSED. Motorists can detour by taking I-71/75 southbound to KY 1072 (Kyles Lane), to I-71/75 northbound. The project is expected to be completed by Friday, Oct. 13.



• I-71/75 and I-275 Interchange – A bridge overlay project is underway. Crews will be milling, replacing joints, hydro blasting and pouring the overlay. The following is a list of bridges included in the project:

• I-275 westbound & eastbound

• I-71/75 northbound & southbound

• I-275 westbound to I-71/75 southbound

• I-275 eastbound to I-71/75 northbound

• Crews have set up lane closures on I-275 westbound. The left two lanes of I-275 westbound will be closed west of the exit to I-71/75 (83.25 mile point). The right lane of traffic will be maintained through the project area. Crews will begin by working on the left side of the bridge. The I-275 westbound bridge work is expected to take 60 days. Crews have closed the right lane on the flyover ramp from I-275 westbound to I-71/75 southbound. This right lane closure will be from the 0.01 to 0.5 mile points, then crews will closed the left lane of the flyover ramp from I-275 westbound to I-71/75 southbound. This left lane closure will be from the 0.01 to 0.5 mile points. The project is expected to be completed by Nov. 30, 2023.



• Intersection of KY 536 (Visalia Road) and KY 177 (Decoursey Pike) – 9.17 mile point of KY 177 – A safety improvement project is underway and will include single lane closures on both KY 536 and KY 177. Flaggers will be used to guide traffic safely through the work zone. Crews will be working between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. The project will include raising the approach from KY 536 eastbound to KY 177. The project is expected to be completed by Oct. 15, 2023.



• KY 17 (Madison Pike) – mile point 17.759 KYTC will advise when additional lane restrictions may be needed. The project is expected to be completed by late October.



OWEN COUNTY

• KY 22 (Owenton-Crittenden Road) – 11.05 – 15.59 mile points – single lane closures are in place between KY 227 and KY 845 to allow crews to work on clearing and grubbing ahead of a safety improvement project. Temporary single lane closures may be required while crews are present. When these lane closures are in place, flaggers will guide traffic through the work zone. Crews have begun earthwork on the project. Motorists should expect temporary lane closures through December 2023. PROJECT UPDATE: Temporary traffic signals were installed within the project limits to allow contractors to clear a landslide. The first signal is installed at Lyons Road and the second is installed near KY 845 (Eden Shale Road). (15.3 to 15.6 mile points) These will be in place until the end of October 2023. After work on this section is complete, the signals will be relocated to another section in the project limits.





• KY 368 (Cedar Creek Road) – 0.00 – 4.47 mile points – A resurfacing project is underway on KY 368 (Cedar Creek Road) from the Franklin County line extending north to Truesville Road. Crews will be milling and paving in the project area between the hours of 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. A single lane closure will be in place, and a flagger will guide traffic through the work zone during working hours. This project is expected to be completed by Friday, Oct. 13.



PENDLETON COUNTY

• KY 159 – 4.68 – 8.35 mile points – A preventative maintenance project (cape seal) on KY 159 from the north end of Little Kincaid Creek Bridge extending north to KY 177 is now complete.



• KY 177 – 4.01 – 9.60 mile points – A resurfacing project is underway on KY 177 from U.S. 27 extending north to the Kenton County Line. Crews will begin by performing base failure repairs in various sections of the project area, followed by resurfacing between the hours of 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. A single lane closure will be in place, and a flagger will guide traff ic through the work zone during working hours. This project is expected to be completed by Nov. 15, 2023.



