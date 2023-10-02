Ryle boys soccer team begins quest for another region title with win in first game of district playoffs

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Ryle finished the regular season with the best record among 9th Region boys soccer teams, but coach Stephen Collins said he was “cautiously optimistic” going into this week’s district playoffs.

“We know that even though we did very well in the regular season it’s a one-game deal now and anybody can beat you on any given night,” Collins said. “We keep preaching to them that they’ve got to stay focused, they’ve got to continue to work hard and they’ve got to expect everybody’s ‘A’ game from here on out.”

The Raiders defeated Boone County, 2-0, in the opening game of the 33rd District playoffs on Sunday to improve to 16-2-1. They will face Cooper in the district final at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Conner with both teams advancing to next week’s 9th Region tournament.

Last year, Ryle won the 9th Region championship and made it to the semifinals in the state tournament. This season, the Raiders have a 10-0-0 record against their region rivals that includes six shutouts.

“We graduated three seniors off the defensive line last year, but with that being said we did return Landon Barth, who in my eyes one of the best keepers in the state,” Collins said.

Not counting penalty kicks, Barth has allowed just five goals in 17 games. The senior had a season total of 64 saves going into Sunday’s playoff game when he registered his sixth shutout. In his team’s other five shutouts, he split time in the net with senior Jack Nieman.

“He makes big saves, but it’s also the combination of guys in front of him really playing well and staying focused and taking care of business,” Collins said of Barth.

The Raiders got goals from senior midfielder Diego Hoenderkamp and sophomore striker Brice Denigan in Sunday’s win. Those two players have accounted for 42 of the team’s 77 totals goals this season with senior midfielder Josh Line putting 12 balls in the net.

“Each one possess a different skill set and when you put them together it makes a really nice threesome up there,” Collins said.

“What’s really nice about having all three of them is you make the other team decide where they’re going to use their resources (on defense). And, more often than not, they don’t have enough resources to go out and shut all three of them down.”

Ryle has won three of the last six 9th Region championships and the Raiders made it to the state semifinals each time under Collins, who ranks among the state’s most successful boys soccer coaches with a 343-131-49 career record.

The veteran coach said this year’s team has the potential to be a state title contender as well.

“We’re going to work to keep them in the right mindset and I truly believe if they stay in the right mindset they’ve got the ability to get back to where they were last year,” Collins said.