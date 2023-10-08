Six developers to receive funds to start initial phases of EV charging station network in Kentucky

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

As part of his effort to keep Kentucky at the center of the electric vehicle (EV) revolution, Gov. Andy Beshear has announced the first round of awards for developers to design, build, operate and maintain a statewide network of EV charging stations.

“With 21 projects in the electric vehicle sector announced so far during my administration, we have solidified Kentucky as the EV battery production capital of the United States,” Beshear stated. “With so much EV production happening right here in the Commonwealth, we want Kentuckians to be able to reap the benefits. We are taking a major step forward on our mission to have a statewide electric vehicle charging network.”

Due to federal funds, private matching funds and a state-issued Request for Proposals, six qualified developers have been approved for nearly $10.9 million in funding under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program, which will go toward constructing 16 public charging stations along 11 Alternative Fuel Corridor groups, under an implementation plan approved by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA).

Each charging station must have at least four chargers and be accessible to the public around the clock. A second set of contract proposals is now awaiting technical review.

The awards allow developers to begin the initial phases of the project: design, utility coordination, environmental review and ordering equipment. Developers have 90 days to meet certain conditions and then a project agreement will be executed.

Under Kentucky’s deployment plan, the Direct Current Fast Charging (DCFC) stations must power any non-proprietary EV model. They also cannot be more than a mile from a designated corridor and no more than 50 miles apart. A second RFP will be issued to fill in the gaps.

An estimated 37 DCFS stations will be needed to build out Kentucky’s portion of the NEVI program. The initial build-out is required by federal law to be along Kentucky interstates and parkways that FHWA has approved for designation as Alternative Fuel Corridors.

Those selected will be required by contract to operate and maintain the stations for five years after construction is completed, to promote long-term performance of the EV network according to NEVI requirements. Federal formula funds from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law of approximately $70 million will support Kentucky’s initiative, with a match by private-entity funds.