Thomas More University’s Division of External Affairs to occupy space in new OneNKY Center in Covington

Thomas More University returns to its roots with the announcement that it will occupy office space in the new OneNKY Center in Covington.

Construction on the center is expected to be complete in April 2025 as Thomas More plans to utilize the space to house its Division of External Affairs.

“This is a historical moment for the University as we return to the city where our founding institution, Villa Madonna College, was housed for so many years,” says Thomas More University President Joseph L. Chillo, LP.D.

“We look forward to working hand-in-hand with our Northern Kentucky neighbors as we strengthen Thomas More’s position as the premier Catholic University in the region while aligning University efforts with our thriving Strategic Plan- Lighting the Way.”

The space Thomas More plans to occupy is on the third floor of the center, neighboring the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and the Northern Kentucky Bar Association.

The decision to occupy the space was a strategic one as the University has ties to each floor of the building, through academic programming, University endowment, co-op and experiential learning, and alumni connections.

“We couldn’t pass up the obvious synergy between the OneNKY building project and the work happening at Thomas More University,” says Kevin Reynolds, Ed.D., senior vice president for Mission & University Advancement at Thomas More. “The regional partners, who we will join in this space, represent so many opportunities for collaboration with new or existing co-curricular or academic programs, such as tourism and recreation management, life science, or the work being done by the Zembrodt Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation.”

The OneNKY Center will be located at the foot of the John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge in Covington. The building features 43,000 square feet of Class A office space and will house most of Northern Kentucky’s growth organizations with the goal of delivering comprehensive economic development, business support, and place enhancement services to businesses, local government, and the community.

“Bringing key regional organizations handling economic development, tourism, etc., together in the OneNKY Center will improve their ability to elevate Northern Kentucky, while increasing the efficiency of their backroom operations,” said Kenton County Judge/Executive Kris Knochelmann in a press release.

Thomas More University’s growth has been exponential in recent years, with the launch of its ambitious Strategic Plan – Lighting the Way and the supporting Second Century Campaign – It’s time for More.

The University acquired the Northern Kentucky Five Seasons Family Sports Club facility in December 2022. Additionally, the University acquired 207 and 209 Thomas More Parkway, where many non-student facing offices are now located allowing for main campus spaces to be repurposed and utilized as student spaces.

On campus, the new Academic Center construction is underway, with a project completion date of spring 2024.

