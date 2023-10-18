TMU names winners of first Fast Pitch Competition, awards seed funding to top three student teams

Thomas More University‘s Dr. Anthony and Geraldine Zembrodt Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation recently held its Fifth Third Bank Fast Pitch Competition .

During the event, teams of undergraduate students pitched new concepts, ideas for growth potential for existing businesses, and community growth models. The top student team took home $2,000 to help get their idea off the ground, while second place received $1,000 and third $500.

“Not only are we celebrating the winners today, but also the invaluable skills our students have acquired throughout this journey,” said Jeni Al Bahrani, director of the Zembrodt Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation. “Skills like communication, presentation, problem-solving, problem validation, teamwork, time management, resilience, and navigating feedback are just the tip of the iceberg. Furthermore, the ability to navigate failure stands out as an important asset in any entrepreneurial venture or career.”

Team Saints’ Express took home first-place with the concept of providing 24/7 assistance to students who do not have personal transportation on campus, ensuring that they can access essential items such as menstrual products, toiletries, and other necessities. The Saints’ Express team included: Matthew Igel, Jenna Lillard, Emma McKenna, Sofia Pearson, and Tyshaun Thomas.

The second-place team introduced the Thomas More Marketplace, a digital space where students that own small businesses, want to provide services, or sell other goods within the Thomas More community can post their listings and connect with interested consumers. The Thomas More Marketplace team consisted of: Aliza Brock, Drew Edrich, Blake Kibler, Omarion Pierce, and Donahugh Simpson.

Third place was awarded to ACE, represented solely by Colin Wilmhoff. Wilmhoff had an eye on sustainability, pitching a cost effective, low impact bug meat that would solve the environmental impact of factory farms by replacing them as the main source of the meat market.

The event saw a great deal of community involvement, with Fifth Third Bank serving as title sponsor. A panel of judges from prominent local companies in the Tri-state also played a key role. Judges included Patrice Brooks of the Kroger Company, Jeremy Faust of Fifth Third, and Brianna Dzuricsko of Main St. Ventures.

“Being a judge at the Fifth Third Bank Fast Pitch Competition at Thomas More University is like getting a front-row seat to the next generation of entrepreneurs and business leaders” Dzuricsko said. “Hearing the engaging presentations and different concepts from the student groups was inspiring.”

The past nine months have seen rapid development at the Zembrodt Center with the introduction of a new academic class, the inception of a minor in entrepreneurship and innovation, and the successful completion of the inaugural pitch competition.

“We invite the community to get involved and champion the entrepreneurial spirit,” said Al Bahrani. “The skills developed here are not just for startup ventures; they are transferable and essential for industry professionals as well.”

Thomas More University