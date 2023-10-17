Two NKY educators among 10 from across state named to KDE’s 2023-24 Innovative Teacher Cohort

The Kentucky Innovative Learning Network (KY ILN) has announced the selection of 10 educators for its 2023-2024 Innovative Teacher Fellowship program.

Teachers were selected from a pool of applicants from across the state who are a part of the KY ILN member districts. KY ILN is a partnership between local school districts and the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE), providing a shared professional learning space for education leaders.

Educators in this cohort will craft innovative experiences that connect to the three big ideas of the United We Learn vision: creating vibrant learning experiences, accelerating innovation and building a bold new future with communities.

The 2023-2024 Innovative Teacher Fellowship cohort members are:

• Emily Anderson, Owensboro Middle School (Owensboro Independent)

• Tiffany Boggs, McKell Elementary School (Greenup County)

• Jennifer Brown, Menifee Central (Menifee County)

• Elise Carter, Highlands High School (Fort Thomas Independent)

• Brooke Coffman, Shelby County East Middle School

• Leslie Dillon, Ballyshannon Middle School (Boone County)

• Allison George, Picadome Elementary (Fayette County)

• Katie Johnson, Shelby County High School

• Nikki Jolly, Metcalfe County Middle School

• Tobi Sadler, Conkwright Elementary School (Clark County)

Educators in the Innovative Teacher Fellowship program will be provided professional learning opportunities, teacher leadership opportunities and innovative project development and implementation ideas to directly impact the learning experiences of Kentucky students.

Any Kentucky districts with a commitment to implementing educational initiatives such as personalized learning that are interested in furthering their conversations with a cohort of committed peers can join the KY ILN by filling out an ILN Letter of Commitment.

For more information, visit the KDE’s Innovative Learning Network webpage or e-mail Innovative Programs Consultant Robert Collins.

Kentucky Department of Education