Wiseway Supply expands into Indiana with acquisition of Stearns Supply; now has 11 branches

Wiseway Supply, founded in 1972 by Biz and Jackie Cain, has acquired Stearns Supply of North Vernon Indiana.

Wiseway Supply, with 10 branches and 2 Design Showrooms located in Southwest Ohio, Northern and Central Kentucky has now entered the Indiana market.

This acquisition expands Wiseway Supply’s service area, now encompassing 11 branches with a branch in Indiana.

John Cain, Wiseway Supply’s CEO and President, noted, “This acquisition brings together two great teams with very similar cultures and a laser-like focus on customer service.

“Keeping the staff and vendors in place will ensure that our Indiana customers receive the same products and great service they have been accustomed to from the Stearns Supply team recently lead by Wayne and Keith Stearns. The acquisition of Stearns Supply fits well with our long-term plan of strategic, profitable growth.”



Wayne and Keith, former owners, expressed confidence that the Wiseway Supply Team will continue the business in much the same manner we have done for more than 39 years.

“Wiseway Supply will be able to service our very diverse customer base, perhaps even driving faster growth in our footprint with their innovative solutions and processes. We feel very comfortable handing over the reins to Wiseway Supply.”

Wiseway Supply is a distributor of electrical, plumbing and lighting supplies.

Wiseway Supply considers its core values of Integrity, Experience, Innovation and Results to be as important today as they have been for over fifty years.