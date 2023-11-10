Art Lander’s Outdoors: Jeptha Knob is a little known Kentucky rock formation with a mysterious history

Jeptha Knob is a Kentucky natural wonder of mysterious origin that is little known outside of central Kentucky because the land is privately owned, and there is no public access.

But nonetheless, the cluster of hills are impressive and unique in the state. The highest hill is about two miles in diameter and peaks out at 1,188 feet above sea level.

Jeptha Knob towers above the surrounding farmland and on a clear day is visible from many miles away while driving on a number of highways, including Ky. 55 and Ky. 395 in northern Shelby County, and as far away as U.S. 60 in Woodford County, driving towards Frankfort from Versailles.

Jeptha Knob is located about seven miles east of Shelbyville, just south of Clay Village, between U.S. 60 and Interstate 64. The highest point in the Bluegrass Region, the knob is names for Jeptha Layson, who owned the land in the 1880s.

Mysterious origin

An entry in the Kentucky Encyclopedia based on the scientific paper Geology of Kentucky, authored in 1943 by the late Arthur C. McFarlan, said “Geologists disagree about the source of the formation, and some suggest a meteoric origin…(or) an upthrust…possibly the result of some deep-seated volcanic disturbances.”

McFarlan was a geology professor at the University of Kentucky, and a former state geologist.

Kentucky Historical Marker # 161, dedicated in 1959, was once along U.S. 60, at the junction of Jeptha Knob Road. It called Jeptha Knob a “cryptovolcanic structure.”

Geologists today believe it is an impact structure, the result of an extraterrestrial object or objects, impacting millions of years ago.

This is due to the presence of iridium, a very hard, dense silvery-white metal in the platinum group, often found in meteorites. Iridium was found at Jeptha Knob during a survey in 1985. On the Kentucky Geological Survey website it says Jeptha Knob “bears the scars of ancient impacts by meteorites.”

Prominent namesake

A prominent namesake nearby is the Jeptha Creed Distillery.

Just off Interstate 64 at exit #32, go south on Ky 55, then turn left on Gordon Lane, at the park and drive lot. The distillery is about a mile down Gordon Lane.

Jeptha Creed is a stop on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, which began in 1999 with seven member distilleries and has grown to 47 member distilleries. Visit the Kentucky Bourbon Trail website at www.kybourbontrail.com.

Visitor hours at the Jeptha Creed Distillery are:

• Monday through Wednesday, closed.

• Thursday through Saturday, 11am through 6pm.

• Sunday, 12pm through 5pm, closed on holidays.

Book a tasting experience, enjoy drinks and food at their bar and cafe, shop for their spirits, or browse their gift shop.

Owned and operated by the mother-daughter duo of Joyce and Autumn Nethery, the distillery is the centerpiece of a 64-acre family farm that has been in operation for five generations.

The distillery opened in 2016, and creates bourbon, vodka, moonshine, and brandy, distilled by traditional methods. The heirloom grain Bloody Butcher corn is used to distill their premium whiskey, 4-Grain Bourbon.

One their website it said, “One of the things we’re most proud of here at Jeptha Creed is our commitment to the ground to glass concept. Whenever we can, we grow the ingredients that we use in our spirits. What we don’t produce ourselves, we get from other farms in the area so we can do our part to support local agriculture.”

Visit jepthacreed.com or call 502-487-5007 for more information.

Shelby County offers many outdoors opportunities.

Hike or bike on a paved trail along Clear Creek, or go fishing at Lake Shelby, both within the Shelbyville city limits.

Take a drive east on U.S. 60 and get picturesque views of Jeptha Knob, an awe-inspiring natural wonder of mysterious origin.

Go fishing at Guist Creek Lake, just east of Shelbyville off Ky. 1779 — Benson Pike.

End your day with a meal and a taste of fine bourbon at Jeptha Creed Distillery.