Attorney General’s office reminding Kentuckians to report any suspected election law violations

The Kentucky Attorney General’s office is reminding Kentuckians to report suspected election law violations leading up to and including election day November 7. Reports may be submitted to the Attorney General’s Election Fraud Hotline by calling 800-328-VOTE.

“Election integrity is the cornerstone of the democratic process, and this Office is committed to doing its part to guarantee the sanctity of the vote,” said Deputy Attorney General Vic Maddox. “I encourage Kentuckians who witness election law violations to report them immediately to our hotline.”

The hotline is always active, recording messages 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. During the early voting period and on election day, the hotline is staffed, and calls are answered from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Office reviews tips submitted to the hotline, and any complaints that contain allegations of election fraud will be referred to the Attorney General’s Department of Criminal Investigations.

If you suspect election fraud, report the incident to the Attorney General’s Election Fraud Hotline by calling 800-328-VOTE.

Attorney General’s Office