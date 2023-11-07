City of Florence to hold annual Veterans Day Program at Florence Government Center Saturday

The City of Florence will hold its annual Veterans Day Program to honor the brave men and women who have served and continue to serve our great nation. The program will be held at the Florence Government Center Community Rooms on Saturday, 2-3 p.m.

The program will be filled with gratitude, reflection, and appreciation for the sacrifices made by our veterans and will include an opening ceremony featuring the presentation of the colors and national anthem performed by the Ockerman Middle School Chorus, patriotic music provided by the Florence Community Band and Chorus, distinguished veteran speaker, and refreshments immediately following the program.

The City will recognize and thank all veterans in attendance for their service with a special recognition.



After the program, participants may the Veterans Memorial of Boone County, located in the center of the Florence Government Center campus.

This memorial was conceived in 1995 when Evelyn Kalb, the mayor at the time, was an early supporter of the Veterans’ Memorial, and dedicated ground at the Government Center for the project. The Memorial honors veterans from WWI, WWII, Korea, Vietnam and the War on Terror.

The Veterans’ Memorial is complete with six fully lit flagpoles and ground lights, and 78 soldier names are etched in beautiful black granite monuments. There is a path where pavers have been purchased, recognizing a veteran.



The City of Florence Veterans Day program welcomes everyone as they honor veterans and take this day to pause and reflect on their service, dedication and unfailing devotion to keeping us safe at all times.

