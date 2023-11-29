Commentary – Mike Tussey: Like sands through the hour glass, so are the days of our lives

Even today, so many of us remember the above legendary epigraph that began in 1965 with the late McDonald Carey as he vocally opened the NBC television series “Days of our Lives.”

When you think about it, the very essence of the phrase is certainly a truism as the days pass by us all.

Four Score and 5 years ago on this day, November 29, 1938, means today, I celebrate #85. For every Septuagenarian and Octogenarian and older, if you have made it this far, you truly are blessed.

I can tell you, once you have made it to your 50’s, it’s the decade that your “check engine” light pops up and the maladies begin. Some minor, but some very serious. For me, I experienced two major events 17 years apart.

The first was a major heart attack resulting in 6 bypasses in 1998. Over the passing years, 5 stents and a balloon were installed. The second major event was the loss of a kidney due to a huge cancerous tumor that was subsequently removed in surgery in 2015. These two major surgeries of course take a huge amount of energy out of you with the mandate you employ a total change in your life style.

Once you get your “wake up call” and you can address your health, it’s time to make important changes in your life. You have been given a blessing of survival; don’t waste your second chance.

I have been asked by many, what was my secret? How did I survive major surgeries? There was no so-called “secret.”

I was given a second chance, and understood that rehab, new meds, and exercise were vital to the future.

I retired formally at age 65 like so many of us.

However, for me, I was blessed with two full time careers. There was one wonderful career in Law Enforcement, the other in Broadcasting. I really never retired from Broadcasting. It began in 1961 and ended 61 years later in 2022.

There’s an old saying that if you love what you do, you will never work a day in your life. Without any doubt, that would be me.

Within both careers, I interacted with the public and my close friends. I have no doubt that key interaction is vital to creating and maintaining a great amount of energy.

Over the years, I have used that energy and written three books:

“You’re On the Air!!”, 2010

“Touchdown Saints !!”, 2015

“Baseball and Me”, 2019

In short, I have found that keeping busy is certainly the key to both mental and physical health.

Today, at 1130 a.m. for lunch, I will join Broadcasting and the Media’s very best. Thus, our new moniker – “The Super Stars.” Our group has grown dramatically over the years and today there are many who have excelled in our profession in many capacities other than DJ’s or announcers. These highly trained professionals have excelled in many facets of our profession, even to Hall of Fame status.

When we gather, almost instantaneously, the stories and laughter begins. Whatever is going on in our separate lives from health issues to anything at all, we shove it aside for 90 minutes and we simply just have fun.

Another positive aspect of it all is as we grow in number, we all are making new friends. From where I sit, that is one of the best therapies we could ever have.

Several years ago, I decided to participate in the Northern Kentucky Senior Games. It was one of the best decisions I ever made. May 2024 will mark the Senior Games’ 40th Anniversary with the focus on Fun, Fitness, Competition and Camaraderie. When I signed up for the many fields of competition, I had no idea as to the great number of senior citizens, both men and women who participated. Competitive brackets are determined by your age. Participants must be 50 or older.

This organization is certainly predicated on being active on the field of competition, but with the focus of meeting and interacting with so many wonderful people.

I had just retired at 65 and I was full of spunk and energy back then which fueled my competitive spirit again. For years, it was lost in OZ.

So, I signed up for several events such as Basketball Free Throwing Shooting, Football toss, Horseshoes, Bocce, Bowling, Corn Hole, Disc Golf, Softball Throw, Broad Jump, 100 yard dash, and even Shuffleboard.

The competition continued for about two weeks and then on the final day, we all gathered for a wonderful Awards Dinner! So guess what? You’re in LUCK. With the dismal, dreary days of winter, there is a fun filled opportunity to get out of the house and have fun!

The 2024 Northern Kentucky Senior Games-Winter Edition is set for January 5-25 with the Spring Games set for early May as well.

Depending on your choice, there is always something that fits your skills and spirit of competition. You can choose from competing in Bowling, Billiards, Mini Golf, Pickelball, Cornhole, and even Basketball Spot Shooting and more.

For more information or to get a registration form you can call either the Northern Kentucky Area Development District at 859-283-1885 or Boone County Parks at 859-334-2117.

The name of the game keeps the focus on Fun, Fitness, Competition, and Camaraderie for everyone 50 and over. Take it from the old guy, you will love it.

So, here I am, Four Score and 5 with the engine still humming along and looking forward to the next blessed day.

There’s an old saying I have never forgotten: “You only go around once in this lifetime, its best to get all the gusto you can.”

I’m really looking forward to our “Super Stars” Lunch today at 11:30 at Barleycorns in Lakeside Park and later this evening, dinner with Mrs. T and family.

When you have a wonderful day with family and friends, it just doesn’t get any better than that.

Now, where the cake??

Mike Tussey has “retired” from a 60-plus-year career as a legendary play-by-play announcer for over 2000 football, baseball, and basketball games, including most recently for ESPN+. His career also includes a stint in law enforcement, teaching and coaching, and writing books, including the “Touchdown Saints.” He grew up in Eastern Kentucky and now lives in Florence with his wife, Jo. He has opened another “Door of Opportunity” and is now a regular columnist for the NKyTribune.