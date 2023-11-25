Cooper pulls out 17-15 win over Highlands in state semifinal game with two takeaways in final minutes

By Terry Boehmker
NKyTribune sports reporter
Two takeaways in the final two minutes closed out a strong defensive performance that carried Cooper’s football team to a 17-15 win over Highlands in a Class 5A state semifinal game Friday night in Ft. Thomas.
It was a stunning victory for the Jaguars, who lost a home game against Highlands, 58-51, on Sept. 22. That was one of 10 straight games when the Bluebirds scored 40 points or more.
But Cooper (12-2) did a much better job on defense in Friday’s rematch and will face Bowling Green (11-3) in the Class 5A state championship game at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2 at the University of Kentucky’s Kroger Field.
“We did everything we could to lose that ball game, but our kids kept battling and we found a way to win it at the end,” Cooper coach Randy Borchers said as his players celebrated their first victory over Highlands in four years.
“I’ll tell you, that’s one heck of a football team we just beat. And to be able to hold that team to 15 points says a lot about our kids,” Borchers added.
After Cooper senior Carson Taylor kicked a 33-yard field goal that gave his team a 17-15 lead with 4:10 remaining, there was a wild ending to the playoff game that drew a large crowd despite sub-freezing temperatures.
Highlands moved the ball to the 25-yard line and missed a field goal, but a roughing the kicker penalty gave the ball back to the Bluebirds.
On the next play, Highlands senior running back Cam Giesler had the ball pulled out of his hands by Cooper senior linebacker Lucas Hughes and the Jaguars recovered it at the 7-yard line with 1:17 left on the clock.
“We knew we had to stop them there and the only way to stop them was getting a turnover,” Hughes said. “Jack Lonaker stood him up and stopped him. I came in there and ripped (the ball) out and No. 6 (Ryker Campbell) recovered it.”
Cooper was pushed back to the 1-yard line and Highlands nearly got a safety that would’ve tied the score. The Jaguars ended up punting the ball, giving the Bluebirds one last chance to pull out a win with 21 seconds remaining.
Highlands senior quarterback Brody Benke wasn’t able to connect with his receivers on the next two plays and the clock dwindled down to 11 seconds. His third pass was picked off by Cooper junior linebacker Mason Stanton to seal his team’s first playoff victory since 2018.
“We’ve lost every first-round playoff game and now we’re going to state,” Hughes said. “This is the craziest moment of my life.”
Cooper took a 14-0 lead in the first half when junior tight end Austin Alexander scored on two catch-and-run passes from sophomore quarterback Cam O’Hara that covered 15 and 29 yards.
Late in the second quarter, Highlands got a two-point safety when Carson Shelton tackled O’Hara in the end zone. The ball then went back to the Bluebirds and they moved it 53 yards on 11 consecutive rushing plays that included Benke’s 2-yard run into the end zone. That touchdown made it 14-9 at halftime.
On the fourth play in the fourth quarter, Highlands took a 15-14 lead on a trick play. Junior wide receiver Adam Surrey took a handoff on what seemed to be a jet sweep and lobbed a 15-yard pass to Jackson Arnold, who made a leaping catch in the end zone.
Cooper responded with a long drive of its own to the 16-yard line. That’s what set up Taylor’s 33-yard field goal that put the Jaguars ahead once again.
“It was quite loud in the stadium,” Taylor said of his pressure-packed kick. “I’m just glad I was able to pull it out and get those points for my team.”
Highlands finished with a 248-212 advantage in total yards. The Bluebirds rushed for 172 yards with Giesler picking up 117 on 27 carries. Benke had 48 yards rushing and 76 passing.
“They loaded the box and stopped the run better than we anticipated,” Benke said. “We just didn’t run the ball like we usually do tonight and the score showed it.”
Cooper had 93 yards rushing with sophomore Keagan Maher getting 57 on 17 carries. O’Hara completed 14 of 20 passes for 119 yards and two touchdowns with one interception.
“Through out the playoffs we’ve really been winning the turnover battle,” said coach Borchers. “Tonight we weren’t until the very end and then we got two that kind of sealed it for us.”
In the Jaguars’ only previous appearance in the state finals, they lost to Bowling Green, 34-20, in the 2012 Class 5A title game. Those two teams will meet again in this year’s season finale. Bowling Green defeated Owensboro, 38-6, in Friday’s other Class 5A semifinal game, but Borchers didn’t know that when he was asked about his team returning to the championship game.
“I’ll tell you what, they’ll be ready,” Borchers said of his team. “I don’t know who won (the other semifinal game) tonight, but we’ll have a battle again. We’re going to let (our players) celebrate tonight and come tomorrow morning we’ll get ready for whoever we’re playing.”
HIGHLANDS 0 9 0 6 — 15
COOPER 7 7 0 3 — 17
C — Austin Alexander 15-yard pass from Cam O’Hara (Carson Taylor kick)
C — Alexander 29-yard pass from O’Hara (Taylor kick)
H — Safety: Carson Shelton tackled quarterback in end zone
H — Brody Benke 2-yard run (Logan Nickelman kick)
H — Jackson Arnold 15-yard pass from Adam Surrey (run failed)
C — Taylor 33-yard field goal
RECORDS: Cooper 12-2, Highlands 12-2