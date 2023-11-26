Cove Federal Credit Union asks for contributions for St. E.’s Baby Steps’ program ‘Diapers & Wipes Drive’

Cove Federal Credit Union is asking for support for its ‘Diapers & Wipes Drive” for the St. Elizabeth Baby Steps program.

The program provides outpatient treatment, education, and support to women with Substance Abuse Disorder.

Your contributions can be dropped off until January 6th at the collection container at Cove at 577 Dudley Road in Edgewood.

Supplies are low, and the babies need your help.

Email BabyStepsProgram@stelizabeth.com for more information.

The goals of the Baby Steps Program are to support sustained recovery, decrease Neonatal Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome or Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome in newborns and to support parenting in the first two years.

The team of nurses and peer support specialists works closely with mothers to help find treatment, resources and support groups to establish and continue OB care.