Cove Federal Credit Union offering free seminar (and lunch) on Estate Planning & Elder Law

Cove Federal Credit Union is offering a free seminar on Estate Planning & Elder Law at the Kenton County Library, 401 Kenton Lands Rd, Erlanger, Saturday 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Learn how Elder Law prepares seniors for financial freedom and autonomy, protecting them through proper Estate Planning, Long-Term Care (LTC) Planning, Medicaid Planning, and Special Needs Trusts.

Guests are invited to attend all or part of the seminar.

Join COVE for lunch and let presenters Paul Boggs and Bryan Bishop of JSB Attorneys answer your questions.

There will also be an opportunity for attendees to have individual follow-up meetings on Saturday, November 18.

McAlister’s Deli box lunch provided by Cove.

Seating is limited.

Please register here.