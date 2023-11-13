Deadline for potential circuit court clerks to register for exam is Nov. 17; materials available online

The deadline to register for the circuit court clerk exam is fast approaching. Kentuckians who want to run in the 2024 election for the office must pass the required exam.

To register and obtain exam materials, visit kycourts.gov. Registration is due by 5 p.m. Nov. 17.

The Administrative Office of the Courts will administer the exam Saturday, Dec. 2, at the AOC building in Frankfort. Examinees have three hours to complete the exam and must score at least 70% to run for office. Current circuit court clerks do not have to take the exam.

The exam has been revamped under a Supreme Court administrative order. It now consists of 150 questions about material in the Circuit Court Clerks Manual, Circuit Court Clerks Accounting Manual, Circuit Court Clerk Code of Conduct and Judicial Branch Personnel Policies. A general knowledge section has been eliminated from the exam and the code of conduct has been added.

Voters in each of Kentucky’s 120 counties will elect a circuit court clerk in 2024. More election information is available on the Kentucky Secretary of State website under Elections at www.sos.ky.gov.

Administrative Office of the Courts