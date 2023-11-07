Early voting increases while the number of absentee ballots falls in Kentucky ahead of today’s election day

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

There are mixed results on early voting turnout versus absentee ballots, according to the Kentucky Secretary of State’s office, leading to a prediction of a similar turnout of eligible voters as last year, around 42%.

“260,324 Kentucky voters took advantage of our three days of early voting,” said Secretary of State Michael Adams, the state’s chief election officer. “That’s up from 253,018 last year.”

While that means early voting was up by just over 7,300, at the same time absentee ballot requests were down around 30,000. Adams’ office said, through Saturday, approximately 20,000 fewer votes (early voting and absentee ballots received) had been cast compared to the same time last year.

For those who preferred to wait for Election Day itself, since the pandemic, there has been a reduction in the number of polling places that are available on election day. However, you can now go to any location in your county. The complete list of locations is available by calling your county clerk’s office or by going to elect.ky.gov/Voters/Pages/Polling-Locations.aspx.

The November 7 ballot features all of Kentucky’s Constitutional Officers. Those offices and the candidates include:

• Governor and Lieutenant Governor ticket: Incumbent Democrats Andy Beshear and Jacqueline Coleman, Republicans Daniel Cameron and Robby Mills and the write-in slate of Brian and William Fishback.

• Secretary of State: Incumbent Republican Michael Adams, Democrat Charles “Buddy” Wheatley and write-in Kenneth C. Moellman, Jr.

• Attorney General: Democrat Pamela Stevenson and Republican Russell Coleman.

• Auditor of Public Accounts: Republican Allison Ball and Democrat Kimberley “Kim” Reeder.

• State Treasurer: Democrat Michael Bowman, Republican Mark H. Metcalf and write-in Robert Perry.

• Commissioner of Agriculture: Republican Jonathan Shell and Democrat Sierra J. Enlow.

In addition, there will be a special election to fill the vacancy in Fayette County’s 93rd District House of Representatives seat, three local Commonwealth’s Attorney positions, two circuit judge races, one family court race and one district judge race.

Remember, you must bring a photo ID in order to vote. Polls will be open on Election Day from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., local time.