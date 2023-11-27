First Newport Citizen’s Academy, 8-week program to engage citizen participation in local government

Staff report

The City of Newport is hosting its first Citizens Academy, a free 8-week program designed to improve citizens education and increase engagement in the day to day operations of Local Government.

Through presentations by each department and various divisions, participants will receive first-hand knowledge of how city tax dollars are budgeted and expensed for city services.



The 2024 Citizens Academy Sessions are scheduled to begin February 22, 2024 from 6–8:30 p.m. at various locations throughout the City, with a final graduation ceremony on Thursday, April 11, 2024.

Registration is available to all City of Newport citizens, commissions, boards or business owners.

Class size is limited to Fifteen (15) participants.

Deadline to apply, February 2, 2024. To apply click here.

