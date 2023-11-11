Food Network star Jason Smith, young entrepreneurs to visit Kenton County Library branches next week

Kentucky native and Food Network star Jason Smith will visit the Erlanger Branch of the Kenton County Public Library Wednesday, November 15.

The self-described down-home chef who, started his career as a school cafeteria cooking manager and has no culinary schooling, won Food Network’s Holiday Baking Championship in 2016. He is currently a judge on Best Baker in America.

Smith will discuss his career and give a cooking demonstration from his new cookbook, “Lord Honey: Traditional Southern Recipes with a Country Bling Twist.” Copies of the book will be available for purchase while supplies last. The chef will sign books after his presentation. The event is free but registration is limited and required at Kentonlibrary.org.

In a separate event, Young entrepreneurs will be set up Saturday, November 11 at the Covington Branch. They will sell various handmade items, including stickers, ornaments, jewelry, hair accessories, paintings, gluten-free items, dog treats, sports items, bath bombs and more.

Event details:

Covington Kids Crafts and Arts Fair

502 Scott Blvd, Covington

Saturday, November 11, 2-4 p.m.

Support the young entrepreneurs.

Country Bling Y’all: The Lord Honey Cookbook Tour

401 Kenton Lands Road, Erlanger

Wednesday, November 15, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Meet Kentucky native and Food Network star Jason Smith. Registration required.

Visit kentonlibrary.org for more information and a complete list of upcoming events.

Kenton County Public Library