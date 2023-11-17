FUEL NKU: Students, faculty, staff and guests are ready to gobble ’til they wobble

It’s turkey time at NKU.

Northern Kentucky University’s on-campus food pantry, FUEL NKU, will host its sixth annual Friendsgiving Celebration on Monday.

NKU students, faculty and staff will indulge in a traditional Thanksgiving meal provided by FUEL NKU, Kroger, La Soupe and NKU Dining.

It will be held at the H. Gordon and Thelma Martin Ballroom inside the James C. and Rachel M. Votruba Student Union Monday evening.

There is no cost to attend the event, but attendees are encouraged to bring a non-perishable item to donate to FUEL NKU.

FUEL NKU has provided food and other essential items to students in a compassionate, confidential and safe environment for the last 10 years.

These services are available even when the university is closed for holidays.

The FUEL NKU team hopes to provide a nourishing meal and a supportive environment for the campus community, especially with the holiday season approaching, according to program coordinator Nick Bliven.

