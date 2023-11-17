Gary Geiman loves to give away shoes to needy kids; he started Lights Up Cincinnati so he could

By Andy Furman

NKyTribune reporter

Gary Geiman loves shoes. Boy, does he love shoes.

“I have about 25-30 pair of Nikes and Air Jordans,” the Independence resident told the Northern Kentucky Tribune.

And his love for shoes literally turned on the light on for the Campbell County High grad.

Make that Lights Up – that’s the name of Geiman’s new company. “We do holiday lighting, mostly outdoor exterior, as well as landscape, and events like weddings.”

So where do the shoes enter the picture?

“We buy shoes for DCCH and the Children’s Home in Northern Kentucky,” he said. “My previous company, which I sold, purchased 109 pair a year-ago; and we plan to do it again. Maybe more this year.”

Geiman sold his previous lighting business in 2018 – and had a non-compete which expired last month.

But it wasn’t always about the lights for Geiman.

“I started a pressure washing business with my brother 11 years ago,” he said. “My brother was a firefighter and I helped with sales and marketing.”

Pressure washing doesn’t fare well in winter months, so in 2014 he attended a convention for the business in Chicago. That’s where the lights got started.

“I met someone in the Christmas lighting business; he trained me, and in 2017 we sold to over 300 properties.”

With his new company — Lights Up – he says he has wholesalers in places like Denver and Chicago.

“People can click on our website: LightsUpCincy.com, submit a request and we provide the quote.”

He says he’s in the business of procuring, maintaining as well as securing lighting.

“The business has been better than I thought it would be thus far,” he said. “We’ve already installed lights to about 50 homes.”

Geiman has four other employees – all family members. His two sons – one is a partner – and two step sons – in the family business.

“I’ll do digital marketing,” he says, “and lead generation is also available on Google Search and orders can be placed on Google ads and social media.”

Business has been so brisk prior to the holiday season Geiman claims he’s had 110 requests for quotes the past three weeks.

As for the cost, he says a traditional outline for a home average around $1,400.

“That includes C9 bulbs fore the shrubs in front, and 120-150 minis for trees and 10-20 for the strands.”

The installation process averages two-to-four hours, he said. “We have six installs scheduled for this week.”

And the more installs – the more shoes.

Keep those lights on – and up!